The dreamy timber home built for a happy family

Do you surf? If you do, then you’re definitely going to enjoy touring today’s feature home. Designed by the team at Dwarf, this property is a modern rustic cottage set by the seaside to provide a surfing oasis for its occupants. Characterful and undeniably charismatic, this charming abode ticks all the boxes and creates a vibrant yet cosy collection of living essentials. Bedrooms are comfy, living spaces engaging, and amenities well-considered. Paradise for the ocean-sports enthusiast, this home is playful and cheery, ensuring a warm and friendly location for friends, family and visitors alike.
The house itself takes its cues from the neighbouring landscape, with plenty of inspiration coming from peaceful blue waves, warm white sands and serene blue skies. In touch with the surrounding environment, this house embraces natural materials throughout, with timber seamlessly integrated into many different facets of the design.
Ready to check out the interior? Let’s take a gander below…
Unquestionably the best house in the street, this rustic cottage takes modern features and elements and pairs them with more contemporary amenities to produce a welcoming, warm and highly desirable abode.
The façade is a simple white timber siding, with turquoise window frames, and a darker panelled roof. Well landscaped, the front garden boasts palms and white timber balustrades that help the property to feel charming as well as connected with nature.
Walking up to the front door we see that the architects have designed a multi-functional front deck area that comes replete with raw timber flooring, and industrial fittings. Covered from the sun, this semi-enclosed area is an all-weather space, ideal for entertaining or simply relaxing.
Huge double doors open outward and bring the outside ‘inside’, while ensuring occupants are able to feel connected with nature.
On the other side of the house, just left of the front door we see another room that can be opened up to the garden. This is the surf room and holds all the outdoor gear and equipment. Easily accessible via the ‘wave stairs’ this space means individuals can quickly grab their board and head for the ocean without needing to traipse through the house.
Taking a peek inside the surf room we see that the designers have opted for a timber-clad interior space, with an organised and efficient layout. Retro touches abound, eliciting feelings of character and charm. Casual yet efficient, this room definitely adds a wonderful sense of stylish practicality for the home.
The main living area is double height, meaning its interior space always feels light, bright and airy. A nautical theme is carried throughout the house, with thick rope acting as a balustrade for the staircase. Colourful and engaging, we particularly like the wild light fitting that is constructed from multiple pieces of driftwood and resembles a star in the sky.
Turning around to face the opposite wall we’re given an impression of the accessories and accoutrements that have been added to the home’s décor.
The furniture is mid-century modern in its style, which is balanced beautifully against rustic furnishings, and plenty of eye-catching curios.
This living room embodies a sense of ‘shack-style with sophisticated elegance’ and ensures that no one is bored or uninspired. Managing to incorporate plenty of character without the home feeling cluttered is one of the finest details within this home. The setup is not only charming, its liveable yet refined too!
The dining room is simple and efficient, maximising its position next to the window, while boasting a favourable spot opposite the kitchen.
The industrial style of the furniture is definitely a highlight, with bench style seating adding practicality and versatility too!
The kitchen is modern and usable, with many features we love! Stainless steel countertops are paired beautifully against parquet timber cladding, and finishes off with black subway style tiling. The result is a space that not only looks great, but also would suit the most discerning of culinary aficionados.
This delicate reading corner is ideal for wiling away a few hours with a good book and a hot cup of tea. The walls are blue, denoting the ocean and sky beyond, while the retro green chair is characterful and cute.
Upstairs a double bedroom shows us that the surprises aren’t going to end! Bright yellow doors and windows keep the space cheery, while and earthy colour scheme is paired with antique rugs and boho-inspired furniture.
Last but not least we head into one of the bathrooms. This wash space is an open area located just next to the front door and is the perfect powder room for guests and occupants alike. The toilet itself is housed privately behind the door to the right, while the sink and storage are conveniently within an alcove.
