The dreamy timber home built for a happy family

Do you surf? If you do, then you’re definitely going to enjoy touring today’s feature home. Designed by the team at Dwarf, this property is a modern rustic cottage set by the seaside to provide a surfing oasis for its occupants. Characterful and undeniably charismatic, this charming abode ticks all the boxes and creates a vibrant yet cosy collection of living essentials. Bedrooms are comfy, living spaces engaging, and amenities well-considered. Paradise for the ocean-sports enthusiast, this home is playful and cheery, ensuring a warm and friendly location for friends, family and visitors alike.

The house itself takes its cues from the neighbouring landscape, with plenty of inspiration coming from peaceful blue waves, warm white sands and serene blue skies. In touch with the surrounding environment, this house embraces natural materials throughout, with timber seamlessly integrated into many different facets of the design.

Ready to check out the interior? Let’s take a gander below…