8 things you didn't know about prefab homes

Why build a pre-fab home? Here are some of the benefits:

Affordability: One of the cheapest ways to build a house, pre-fabs are brilliant if you’re on a budget.

Efficient construction time: Pre-fab homes can be built in as little as one month, with larger homes taking only 5-6 months.

Sustainable: Many pre-fab homes are eco-friendly and use minimal energy and water to create. Additionally, many building materials are recycled, leading to a more environmentally friendly option.

Simple and easy: Some pre-fab homes are so easy to construct you can build them yourself.

Range of designs and styles: These days there are plenty of options and stylistic possibilities to suit everyone

Versatility: The range of styles means you can often alter the design to suit your specific needs and floor plan desires.