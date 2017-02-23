Chic family living: a modern brick home you'll love

Today's property has more than a touch of class about it. Sophistication and grandeur are the order of the day, from the plush brick exterior, decorative pillars to the suave interiors of polished wood and modern design. This is certainly something a little more classy than the average family home! High ceilings, balconies and a terrace overlooking a well-designed front lawn have all been built to impress. Ready to see more? Let's begin our photo tour…
Let's stand back and take in this magnificent facade! The path leads us through a beautiful garden of water features, rockery and bordering trees. The front of this property is a classy architectural success, with colourful brickwork blending against cream walls. Bright, fresh and somewhat stately, this house stands proudly with rustic European tiles on the roof.
A closer look shows us the many colours of this striking house. The wood effect under the balcony adds to this, and the owners might consider hanging some creepers above the patio doors to enhance the natural effect of the garden. The home will also be bright on the inside thanks to the many well placed windows and doors.
Quite a surprise to find a room this lofty in a property this size! Did you imagine anything so grand from the exterior views?This high ceiling with solid wooden beams is church-like in its appearance, and the acoustics will surely impress. Can you imagine placing a grand piano in this room? Or perhaps it will be a yoga studio? Wooden flooring complements the beamed ceiling and a palette of cream and wood serves to enhance the already celestial ambience this high ceiling generates. A dinner party with special guests would be a wonderful way to show off this most exquisite room.
Next we see the modern kitchen with check-pattern tiles and silver appliances. There's an extended area which could be used as a breakfast bar or extra worktop space. Units are in the traditional country style, and the overhead cabinets have partial glass fronts. A well-placed small window above the sink allows light to enter, while hanging lights are in keeping with the rest of the house in terms of colour.
This traditional wooden staircase can be concealed via a sliding opaque door. The wood is maple effect and as we turn the corner, the handrail becomes a fitting black metal which contrasts against the white walls.
Wall-to-wall tiles are styled in a two-tone Moroccan design with a large double mirror. A small sink and sleek faucets complete the look.
The outstanding feature of this room is the sliding door onto the front-facing balcony. A view that everyone would want to wake up to! The units are simple and flooring finished in wood as in the rest of the house. We observe the the simple colour scheme and how it creates the light and pleasant atmosphere within.
