An apartment packed with modern inspiration

Very occasionally, when we take a look at the interior of a particularly impressive house or apartment, we will go away feeling the urge to essentially plagiarise the thing wholesale; feeling that the design of the piece is so completely perfectly in line with our own tastes that we could re-create it piece by piece and come up with a dream home that would suit us down to the ground.
But more often than not, a tour of someone else’s home design project provides ideas on a smaller scale. We might not want to live in the home exactly as it is, but there could be plenty of features here and there that inspire us to do something similar in our own spaces. It’s unusual to find a mirror of your own vision in the way that someone else has chosen to organise the accoutrements of their lives; but you may well think they have managed to pick the perfect dining chairs, or kitchen sink, or lighting style to fit your life.
This apartment, designed by Luciana Diniz Interiores, is a good example of the latter approach to inspiration. As a whole, the apartment is probably far too idiosyncratic for anyone except the person for whom it was designed to feel comfortable living there. But there are many interesting ideas here which could work well when exported to a different setting; from wall coverings to choice of art. Below are just a few of these highlights.
The most instantly noticeable feature of this living room is its unusual wood veneer feature wall, which stand out both in the context of this particular room and in the context of contemporary design. It’s an unexpected throwback to the 70s that does a good job of bringing warmth to the coolly modern atmosphere suggested by the furniture.
If you’ve been thinking of creating a feature wall with statement wallpaper, this look could provide a less conventional alternative.
Animal ornaments and sculptures can add instant softness and charm to even uninviting spaces.
Admittedly, prefixing any furniture item with the word “novelty” usually does not give the impression that the piece in question will be overly tasteful. But this sweet sunflower lamp shows that it is possible to create a fun and playful lighting piece that also shows respect for good, solid design.
This is a look that could potentially work in a whole range of settings. Are you a sucker for quirky modern design? Great, these chairs are for you. Obviously. But even if the general aesthetic of your dining room or kitchen is more stately home than statement-making, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a place in it for bold furniture pieces such as these. In fact, a strong contrast with their surroundings is exactly what these chairs need to shine their brightest.
Approach your shelves (or your child’s, as seen here) like the display cases in a museum and put your most precious belongings on show for your visitors to admire. Each of these box-like shelves contains a tiny light bulb to ensure their contents are visible to all.