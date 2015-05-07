An apartment packed with modern inspiration

Very occasionally, when we take a look at the interior of a particularly impressive house or apartment, we will go away feeling the urge to essentially plagiarise the thing wholesale; feeling that the design of the piece is so completely perfectly in line with our own tastes that we could re-create it piece by piece and come up with a dream home that would suit us down to the ground.

But more often than not, a tour of someone else’s home design project provides ideas on a smaller scale. We might not want to live in the home exactly as it is, but there could be plenty of features here and there that inspire us to do something similar in our own spaces. It’s unusual to find a mirror of your own vision in the way that someone else has chosen to organise the accoutrements of their lives; but you may well think they have managed to pick the perfect dining chairs, or kitchen sink, or lighting style to fit your life.

This apartment, designed by Luciana Diniz Interiores, is a good example of the latter approach to inspiration. As a whole, the apartment is probably far too idiosyncratic for anyone except the person for whom it was designed to feel comfortable living there. But there are many interesting ideas here which could work well when exported to a different setting; from wall coverings to choice of art. Below are just a few of these highlights.