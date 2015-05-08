Before and after: a new lease of life for an Italian attic

The most inspiring design projects are always those in which the architects seemed to have very minimal possibilities to work with in the first place, but managed to recognise the potential in a space that others may have overlooked. This attic renovation by Italian architects Studio Lenzi e Associati is a fantastic example. The photos taken before the company got to work depict a space that was never intended to be occupied by people (it’s fair to say it’s probably had its fair share of furry and feathered tenants over the years, however).

But finding ideas in unexpected places is one of the fundamental skills of architecture, and it’s a skill that these architects in particular have proven themselves to possess in no small quantity. This attic conversion proves that it’s possible to create something beautiful out of the very barest of essentials. Here’s the – very impressive – outcome.