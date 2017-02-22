A perfectly peaceful Korean home in the hills

Long before the term 'green architecture' was termed, Korean builders were devising ways to combat the hot summers and cold winters in their part of the world. These traditional passive heating and cooling techniques were so effective, that they are still used in many contemporary Korean homes.

Today we're going to see how Korean builders Webil executed a contemporary home with some distinctive traditional touches. The two-level wooden home covers a total of 163.78sqm and the lovingly created construction took 150 days. So let's have a good look at the wooden facade and all its features!