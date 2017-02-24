Your browser is out-of-date.

16 small and sweet gardens perfect for awkward corners

homify Rustic style garden Wood Multicolored
Living in the city often means you miss out on having a garden. Maybe your home is too small, too cramped, or you just don’t have enough space, but urban living is notoriously nature-free. We thought that today we’d take a look at how you can create even the tiniest of gardens in awkward corners of your property, in order to bring a little greenery into your life.

To provide some inspiration and a few ideas, we’ve collated 16 neat gardens that fit perfectly into corners that might otherwise remain empty or useless. If you’re looking for a few stylish tricks, read on below and start planning your new garden today…

1. This design takes an awkward corner and totally transforms it with plenty of Zen-inspired elements, plants and a cosy seating area

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden
Landscape architects can offer advice and expert opinions if you're unsure where to begin. Find one via homify and get started on your new garden today!

2. Utilising gravel can work wonderfully, while providing a sense of the outdoors with relatively few maintenance issues

Diseño de Jardín y Andador Padilla, Arqca Arqca Modern garden
3. This corner is simple yet effective and shows what can be achieved with minimal effort

DISEÑO DE JARDÍN VELAZQUEZ, Arqca Arqca Minimalist style garden
4. Instead of leaving your corner empty, why not add a garden bed with eye-catching plant and some small grass varieties

DISEÑO DE JARDÍN VELAZQUEZ, Arqca Arqca Minimalist style garden
5. In the corner of this house the designers have planted a variety of greenery, with a palm that stands out and catches the eye

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern garden
6. Circular stones paired with more organic shapes can work beautifully and bring a unique visual experience into your home

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
7. Bamboo is a sustainable material that looks great, is easy to look after and evokes a sense of peaceful serenity

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
8. What do you think of this interesting garden? This would work perfectly in a corner, paired with smooth white stones that add elegance and style

un jardin oriental, BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES Asian style garden
9. To keep your corner garden looking neat add only 2-3 varieties that will ensure your design remains cohesive

Projeto de Paisagismo , Greice Peralta Greice Peralta Tropical style garden
10. Paint your corner a crisp white hue to contrast against the eye-catching greenery

homify Modern garden
11. Stepping stones add whimsical charm to a space, evoking fairy tale character and ambience

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
12. Small garden beds are wonderful if you want to try your hand at gardening or planting certain varieties to cultivate

​London Kitchen Garden - Small Garden Design by LS+L homify Rustic style garden Wood Multicolored kitchen garden,Potager,Town garden,Small garden
​London Kitchen Garden—Small Garden Design by LS+L

13. A green wall has many benefits to a home. Add one in an awkward corner and watch the space come alive!

Varanda Higienópolis , HZ Paisagismo HZ Paisagismo Tropical style garden
14. This simple triangular garden is neat, tidy and cute. The space would normally be wasted, but now it looks fantastic

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
15. This front garden might be small but it’s no less fabulous!

Jardinera en escuadra, Vivero Sofia Vivero Sofia Minimalist style garden
16. Impart a little Zen style into your garden with this statuette and potted plants…

Feng Shui en una vivienda de Premià de Dalt, Feng Shui Cristina Jové Feng Shui Cristina Jové Asian style garden
Did any of these inspire your new garden? If you’d like to keep reading, we think you should check out: 18 patio gardens that prove you don't need a lawn

Do you think any of these would fit into your garden or home? 

