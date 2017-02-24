16 small and sweet gardens perfect for awkward corners

Living in the city often means you miss out on having a garden. Maybe your home is too small, too cramped, or you just don’t have enough space, but urban living is notoriously nature-free. We thought that today we’d take a look at how you can create even the tiniest of gardens in awkward corners of your property, in order to bring a little greenery into your life.

To provide some inspiration and a few ideas, we’ve collated 16 neat gardens that fit perfectly into corners that might otherwise remain empty or useless. If you’re looking for a few stylish tricks, read on below and start planning your new garden today…