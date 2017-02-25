The picture-perfect country home you've always wanted

Are you craving a little nature – a break from the concrete jungle of Hong Kong City, and a little relief from the endless skyscraper spires and impossibly tall buildings? If the answer is yes, then you’re going to love today’s feature property. Designed by the team Miacasa, for the reasonable sum of HK$1,526,130, this residence looks like something out of a fairy tale.

Boasting perfectly manicured gardens, this home ticks all the boxes and is ideal for those wanting an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Replete with provincial décor and a sense of homeliness, this abode is definitely a welcoming and warm experience. Are you ready to take a look inside? Let’s check it out…