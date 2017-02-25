The picture-perfect country home you've always wanted

Are you craving a little nature – a break from the concrete jungle of Hong Kong City, and a little relief from the endless skyscraper spires and impossibly tall buildings? If the answer is yes, then you’re going to love today’s feature property. Designed by the team Miacasa, for the reasonable sum of HK$1,526,130, this residence looks like something out of a fairy tale.
Boasting perfectly manicured gardens, this home ticks all the boxes and is ideal for those wanting an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Replete with provincial décor and a sense of homeliness, this abode is definitely a welcoming and warm experience. Are you ready to take a look inside? Let’s check it out…
With rather modest dimensions of 15 metres x 10 metres, this home is definitely not a large property—but it isn't boring either! Red terracotta roof tiles add an element of class and tradition, while the light beige siding ensures the white window frames stand out and are noticed.
The back garden is simple and effective, with a lawn area that children will love to play within, along with stacked timber that is ready to stoke the indoor fireplace during winter.
Now we know exactly what all of that firewood will be used for! The fireplace and mantle are definitely two of the finest inclusions within this abode. An ideal place to gather friends and family, the aesthetic is one of warmth and hospitality.
A large brick hearth surrounds the internal wood-burner, keeping the area safe, while increasing the attractiveness of the fireplace itself. This ensures the living room is cosy and calm, providing ample warmth to the entire dwelling and its occupants.
The designers have ensured attention to detail is a key element of this dwelling's design. Each item is carefully curated and added to increase the home's overall harmony and unity.
Here we see the exposed brick wall and its classic decorative elements, which combine many different pieces that are all eye-catching and stylish. Easy to mix and match, this casual yet alluring design is perfect for individuals who like to change their décor often, always employing or adding something new to the mix.
Wallpaper has been employed in this room and works beautifully. Sometimes we associate wallpaper with an older or somewhat dowdy ambience, but in this instance it's perfect! Bright and attention-grabbing, the light lemon hue of the walls coordinates lovingly alongside the cottage style accessories.
The first image we saw of this home was of the back garden, but here we move to the street side to observe the house in its entirety. A large porch is situated ideally for people watching, reading a book or soaking up a little fresh air, while the stone wall acts as a privacy fence. Although this provides ample privacy, it also retains a sense of appeal and invitation. Characterful and charming, this quaint abode is ideal for those who want a home that looks and feels picture perfect!
Here we see the house once again, but this time the flowers are in full bloom! Colourful and perfect, this array of hues is totally gorgeous, brimming with life, energy and love. The house sits in the background and welcomes individuals inside thanks to its clean yet characterful façade, along with cottage style elements that are anything but boring.
