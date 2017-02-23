Your browser is out-of-date.

8 tricks to turn your flat into the perfect family home

When we picture family homes we often imagine large Home Alone-style mansions that feature sweeping staircases, warm interiors, large living rooms and huge kitchens. However, the reality in Hong Kong is that we all reside in rather compact, tiny and cloistered homes. Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean you need to compromise on your family’s comfort, cosiness or happiness.

Today on homify we’re going to look at 8 ways you can turn your apartment into the perfect family home. Whether you live in a small or large flat, there are plenty of options available to you. Read on below and check out our tips and start creating the ultimate family apartment today!

1. Go open plan with your layout

Family Room Clean Design Modern living room
Open-plan homes are undeniably friendly, and ideal for creating an inclusive, cohesive and welcoming interior.

2. Re-think your storage and utility rooms

Laundry Room Clean Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Professionals know the benefit of storage in your home, and you should too! Clutter is stress-inducing and certainly doesn't assist in creating a warm and family-friendly dwelling. Rethink your storage, focusing on your main utility rooms and ensure you

3. Consider your lighting carefully

Make Your Home Look Expensive & Beautiful, Axis Group Of Interior Design Axis Group Of Interior Design Asian style living room Yellow
Lighting makes all the difference when it comes to creating a cosy, family-friendly environment. Look at implementing various sources of lighting, and opt for soft, indirect lamps and fittings.

4. Work with awkward spaces to create cosy kid-friendly nooks

The Grange, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Classic style nursery/kids room
If you have awkward corners in your apartment that are going to waste you can transform these into helpful areas that your kids will love. Add beanbags, floor cushions and wall mounted shelving for a cohesive and practical solution.

5. Integrate your terrace with your interior

Clean Look, Perfect Space Perfect Space Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
Bringing the outdoors ‘indoors’ will ensure you create a healthy environment for your children and household members. Fresh air will assist in ensuring your dwelling is light and ventilated, while keeping everyone energised inside.

6. Add a home theatre

Brooklyn Loft - Home Theater Joe Ginsberg Design Modern media room
Is there anything better than snuggling up with your loved ones and watching the latest flick? Add a home theatre and watch your space transform into a comfy and inviting home.

7. Make your kitchen ‘eat-in’

Kitchens, Clean Design Clean Design Modern kitchen
Adding a breakfast bar to your kitchen is an ideal way to include everyone within your abode. A kitchen island can also help save you space, while offering a perfect area to do homework, socialise or gather.

8. Pay attention to your family bathroom

Country Estates Master Bath , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Steam Bath
Your family’s bathroom is one space that will get the most use and see the highest volume of foot traffic. For this reason it’s crucial you pay attention to the layout and maximise space wherever possible.

Do you have any other tips for our homify community? 

