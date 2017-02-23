8 tricks to turn your flat into the perfect family home

When we picture family homes we often imagine large Home Alone-style mansions that feature sweeping staircases, warm interiors, large living rooms and huge kitchens. However, the reality in Hong Kong is that we all reside in rather compact, tiny and cloistered homes. Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean you need to compromise on your family’s comfort, cosiness or happiness.
Today on homify we’re going to look at 8 ways you can turn your apartment into the perfect family home. Whether you live in a small or large flat, there are plenty of options available to you. Read on below and check out our tips and start creating the ultimate family apartment today!
Open-plan homes are undeniably friendly, and ideal for creating an inclusive, cohesive and welcoming interior.
Professionals know the benefit of storage in your home, and you should too! Clutter is stress-inducing and certainly doesn’t assist in creating a warm and family-friendly dwelling. Rethink your storage, focusing on your main utility rooms and ensure you
Lighting makes all the difference when it comes to creating a cosy, family-friendly environment. Look at implementing various sources of lighting, and opt for soft, indirect lamps and fittings.
If you have awkward corners in your apartment that are going to waste you can transform these into helpful areas that your kids will love. Add beanbags, floor cushions and wall mounted shelving for a cohesive and practical solution.
Bringing the outdoors ‘indoors’ will ensure you create a healthy environment for your children and household members. Fresh air will assist in ensuring your dwelling is light and ventilated, while keeping everyone energised inside.
Is there anything better than snuggling up with your loved ones and watching the latest flick? Add a home theatre and watch your space transform into a comfy and inviting home.
Adding a breakfast bar to your kitchen is an ideal way to include everyone within your abode. A kitchen island can also help save you space, while offering a perfect area to do homework, socialise or gather.
Your family’s bathroom is one space that will get the most use and see the highest volume of foot traffic. For this reason it’s crucial you pay attention to the layout and maximise space wherever possible.
