8 tricks to turn your flat into the perfect family home

When we picture family homes we often imagine large Home Alone-style mansions that feature sweeping staircases, warm interiors, large living rooms and huge kitchens. However, the reality in Hong Kong is that we all reside in rather compact, tiny and cloistered homes. Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean you need to compromise on your family’s comfort, cosiness or happiness.

Today on homify we’re going to look at 8 ways you can turn your apartment into the perfect family home. Whether you live in a small or large flat, there are plenty of options available to you. Read on below and check out our tips and start creating the ultimate family apartment today!