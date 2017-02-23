A young couple transformed their tiny home on a budget

We might be inclined to complain about cramped living spaces, but the reality is, compact homes are cheaper than most to renovate and redo in terms of design. For our next project, a young couple opted for a complete overhaul in search of a youthful, edgy and space-efficient abode. And we're completely inspired by the new-look home! If you're in need of some ideas for your own dwelling, take a look at this renovation carried out by the architects at Estudio Ideas. You're sure to be inspired!
The dull door here made for a lacklustre statement with beige walls and brown flooring. All in all, the outdated entrance also required a thorough clean-up to make it more style-worthy.
The kitchen of the home was a simple and dull room with outdated appliances and fixtures. The space was set against one wall and the tiles looked stained and old. The cabinets, too, required an update.
The main hall of the home hardly looked like an area in which you'd want to socialise. The old peeling paint and lack of proper furniture, as well as the old window, made for a wholly unappealing look that was begging for repair!
The new doorway is virtually unrecognisable, with neat wooden planks for the flooring as well as pillar-box red walls on the side. This gives an artistic touch to the space. The rest of the area has been painted white to create a modern, urban look.
The cooktop has moved up front to the island, which extends out into the rest of the space. The kitchen is now U-shaped, making the room look larger and bringing the contemporary colour palette into sharp focus. The gleaming black counter and stovetop look seriously sleek, while the white cabinets and red fittings create contrast. Textured grey grain balances the entire look.
The new living room has a grey wooden panel for the television, while the wall is a sophisticated and neutral brown. The red couches offer a sharp contrast to the monochrome dining table and chairs. The rug matches the brown floor, completing the neat design scheme.
The super-stylish bedroom has a flaming red wall, artwork in purple and many photographs in simple frames. The windows behind the bed and the understated furnishings add to the simple yet bold ambience of the space.
