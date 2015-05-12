A miniature Garden of Eden, Brazil

What would you like to see in your ideal garden? A swimming pool? Maybe some decking, to offer a space for garden furniture and outdoor dining? And probably plenty of lush green foliage and vibrantly coloured blooms?

This elegant Brazilian garden, designed by LíneaPaisagismo Claudia Muñoz, manages to work all of the above into its relatively restricted dimensions. The key to compact gardening, this project seems to suggest, is compromising on scale rather than compromising on content. It’s not necessary to sacrifice the verdant tropical jungle you have always longed to grow in your backyard in order to secure space for the pool of your dreams. Instead, simply shrink the jungle in size; even a single corner given over to a few carefully chosen plants can be enough to convey almost any impression you want to create. Let’s take a look at how the experts do it.