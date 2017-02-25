10 impossibly cute garden houses you can build

Want a cosy little room to indulge in your hobby, focus on your work or simply relax? Well, don’t waste your money and time planning an extension! Rather, if you have some space to spare in your garden, create a small but stylish garden home. This way, you can connect with nature, enjoy summers, meditate or read in peace—and even host pretty tea parties for your friends. You're also bound to save a lot of money. So let's take a look at these 10 beautiful and creative garden houses before you get started!
Uniquely shaped, this structure was originally a place in which to store garden tools. But the suppliers of decks, patios and outdoor enclosures at Armadilla Pods changed it into a quaint little guesthouse with a small living room and bathroom. Wood ensures warmth and cosiness, while the pebbles surrounding the deck look lovely. The pergola next to the house has creepers growing all over it and offers cool shade for rest.
The grey and white theme of this cute little house makes it classic and endearing. The red asymmetrical roof and little windows add oodles of charm to the structure, which can be planned to accommodate all your needs.
Made with wood and translucent glass, this simple yet stylish sauna is the perfect spot for you to relax and get rid of toxins.
Equipped with expansive glass doors and windows, this quaint house with its red roof is a perfectly bright and airy space in which to unwind or entertain guests. You can enjoy the gorgeous view of the garden too.
This uniquely designed green and grey garden house not only resembles a pyramid, but also blends in well with the greenery surrounding it. Tall glass windows allow sunlight to flood its interiors, besides offering breathtaking views of the garden.
Built with wood and painted white, this charming house stands out amidst the verdant and dense greenery of the garden. Tall windows, sloping roofs and stylish wooden recliners make the setting perfect for admiring nature and enjoying peace.
Simple, boxy yet stylish, this garden house was originally used to store equipment. But it has now been converted into a living room with tall glass windows offering lush views. The grey tone of the building contrasts beautifully with the white window frames.
Equipped with pretty lattice windows and a grey sloping roof, this European-style garden house is ideal for entertaining friends and relatives while they enjoy stunning garden views. A gym can also be accommodated to make exercising fun!
A garden house can become your sanctuary if you're passionate about painting or even sculpting. Use a part of it to store your easel, papers, colours and brushes, while a corner can be reserved for a small sofa.
Abundant glazing makes this quaint wooden house visually open, cosy and charming. The old-fashioned roof, pretty floral patterns on the upholstery and the dainty outdoor seating arrangement make this the perfect setting for relishing tasty afternoon teas. Gorgeous greenery and bright flowers surround the house to make a refreshing impression.
