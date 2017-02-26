11 ideas you won't have thought of for your kitchen

The kitchen is the unquestionable heart of one’s home. In order to make sure it’s functional, you often need to think outside the box and get creative with your design. These days there are plenty of ideas and inspirational options that will get your cooking space looking fabulous, and working in a versatile way.
Create a fun, inviting and well-designed space by taking a look at our 11 ideas you'd never have thought of for your kitchen.
From hanging pots on the walls to adding a patterned floor, the list of possibilities is seemingly endless! Read on below and find something to suit your space today!
Storage space is often a problem in kitchens, especially compact ones. However, with this simple and easy to install metal wall organiser you can use meat hooks to hang all of your essentials.
Forget cabinets and instead add shelves that not only look great, but act in a versatile and functional way too! The designers of this retro cooking area have worked wonders and created a stylish and usable kitchen with handy storage shelves. What do you think?
A patterned floor is great for sprucing up your décor, and looks effortlessly chic!
Want your kitchen to look and feel individual? Consider some wallpaper that will definitely add a touch of individuality and attention-grabbing style to your room.
Gallery walls aren’t only for the living room – try adding one to your kitchen to give it a touch of charm and character.
Exposed stone is wonderfully rustic and works exceptionally well paired against a modern or contemporary kitchen.
Want your kitchen to stand out from the rest? Add a black border to your white kitchen and show its importance and style.
Chalkboard walls are unquestionably popular, and it’s not hard to see why! Ideal for writing notes to other household members, chalkboard walls are trendy and versatile.
Black and white is a timeless marriage of hues, and one that is not likely to go out of fashion. For an enduring scheme or theme in your kitchen, pick these two opposing shades and give your space an eye-catching burst of life.
Storage is essential to a functional kitchen. This kitchen utilises a range of different methods, all of which can be employed in a large or small space, with relative ease. Additionally, these methods would work well for anyone who rents their abode, as each solution can be put back and rectified when moving.
Colourful accents might not be the first thing you consider when updating your kitchen, but they can work wonderfully when you want to add character and charisma to your space. Consider painted joinery, or simply add a lush indoor plant to create contrast and charm.
