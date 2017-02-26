Your browser is out-of-date.

11 ideas you won't have thought of for your kitchen

press profile homify press profile homify
Richmond - A Kitchen in Three Movements , Johnny Grey Johnny Grey KitchenSinks & taps
The kitchen is the unquestionable heart of one’s home. In order to make sure it’s functional, you often need to think outside the box and get creative with your design. These days there are plenty of ideas and inspirational options that will get your cooking space looking fabulous, and working in a versatile way.

Create a fun, inviting and well-designed space by taking a look at our 11 ideas you'd never have thought of for your kitchen.

From hanging pots on the walls to adding a patterned floor, the list of possibilities is seemingly endless! Read on below and find something to suit your space today!

1. Metal wall organiser

Kleine Küche mit liebevollen Details, Happyhomes Happyhomes Minimalist kitchen Wood Grey
Happyhomes

Happyhomes
Happyhomes
Happyhomes

Storage space is often a problem in kitchens, especially compact ones. However, with this simple and easy to install metal wall organiser you can use meat hooks to hang all of your essentials.

2. Shelves instead of cabinets

Richmond - A Kitchen in Three Movements , Johnny Grey Johnny Grey KitchenSinks & taps
Johnny Grey

Richmond—A Kitchen in Three Movements

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

Forget cabinets and instead add shelves that not only look great, but act in a versatile and functional way too! The designers of this retro cooking area have worked wonders and created a stylish and usable kitchen with handy storage shelves. What do you think?

3. A stylish patterned floor

ETİLER KONUT, GENT İÇ MİMARLIK GENT İÇ MİMARLIK Modern kitchen
GENT İÇ MİMARLIK

GENT İÇ MİMARLIK
GENT İÇ MİMARLIK
GENT İÇ MİMARLIK

A patterned floor is great for sprucing up your décor, and looks effortlessly chic!

4. Kitchen wallpaper

MUTFAK VE BANYO TASARIMLAR, erenyan mimarlık proje&tasarım erenyan mimarlık proje&tasarım Minimalist kitchen
erenyan mimarlık proje&tasarım

erenyan mimarlık proje&tasarım
erenyan mimarlık proje&amp;tasarım
erenyan mimarlık proje&tasarım

Want your kitchen to look and feel individual? Consider some wallpaper that will definitely add a touch of individuality and attention-grabbing style to your room.

5. A gallery wall

Küche Modern und Altholztheke, ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau Modern kitchen
ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau

ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau
ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau
ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau

Gallery walls aren’t only for the living room – try adding one to your kitchen to give it a touch of charm and character.

6. Exposed stone

Vivienda en Vega de Selorio, RUBIO · BILBAO ARQUITECTOS RUBIO · BILBAO ARQUITECTOS Country style kitchen
RUBIO · BILBAO ARQUITECTOS

RUBIO · BILBAO ARQUITECTOS
RUBIO · BILBAO ARQUITECTOS
RUBIO · BILBAO ARQUITECTOS

Exposed stone is wonderfully rustic and works exceptionally well paired against a modern or contemporary kitchen.

7. A black border

Reforma estilo industrial de un apartamento de 65m2, auno50 interiorismo auno50 interiorismo Modern kitchen
auno50 interiorismo

auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

Want your kitchen to stand out from the rest? Add a black border to your white kitchen and show its importance and style.

8. Chalkboard walls

2 pièces de 28m2, Atelier Grey Atelier Grey Modern kitchen
Atelier Grey

Atelier Grey
Atelier Grey
Atelier Grey

Chalkboard walls are unquestionably popular, and it’s not hard to see why! Ideal for writing notes to other household members, chalkboard walls are trendy and versatile.

9. Black and white colour scheme

Pelleport, Agence Glenn Medioni Agence Glenn Medioni Kitchen
Agence Glenn Medioni

Agence Glenn Medioni
Agence Glenn Medioni
Agence Glenn Medioni

Black and white is a timeless marriage of hues, and one that is not likely to go out of fashion. For an enduring scheme or theme in your kitchen, pick these two opposing shades and give your space an eye-catching burst of life.

10. Practical storage

Le contemporain épouse l’ancien, mllm mllm Eclectic style kitchen
mllm

mllm
mllm
mllm

Storage is essential to a functional kitchen. This kitchen utilises a range of different methods, all of which can be employed in a large or small space, with relative ease. Additionally, these methods would work well for anyone who rents their abode, as each solution can be put back and rectified when moving.

11. Bright and colourful accents

Housing, Murat Aksel Architecture Murat Aksel Architecture Modern kitchen Wood White
Murat Aksel Architecture

Murat Aksel Architecture
Murat Aksel Architecture
Murat Aksel Architecture

Colourful accents might not be the first thing you consider when updating your kitchen, but they can work wonderfully when you want to add character and charisma to your space. Consider painted joinery, or simply add a lush indoor plant to create contrast and charm.

Need more kitchen inspo? Check out: Kitchens with islands: 10 fantastic ideas!

A humble 60m² home that's cheap to build
Would any of these ideas suit your kitchen? 

