A humble dorm becomes an incredible modern home

Today we will go back to school to explore an old teacher's dormitory in a Taiwanese university. Sound intriguing? You bet! This little 1950s dwelling was abandoned for many years and in dire need of renovation when architects BXB Studio got to work.

The architects sought to retain as many of the lovely old features as possible while infusing the home with a fresh modern feel. They kept the old doors and windows, re-laid the floor and managed to create a home with a mix of tradition and classic elegance. Let's go on a tour to see the results…