The 9 essentials of Hong Kong interior design

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Kirby Lobby, Sensearchitects_Limited Sensearchitects_Limited Modern houses Stone Black
Loading admin actions …

Hong Kong interiors generally have a very distinctive look. This is surprising when you consider how outward-looking and modern this city can be. But somehow, Hong Kongese interior designers and architects have taken on these international influences and managed to combine them in a unique way. Today, we will pay tribute to the special style of Hong Kong interiors by highlighting just a few of the common themes we often see.

So get ready to be wowed and join us on a tour of the 9 essentials of Hong Kong interior design!

1. Smart use of space

Black-and-white stuido flat in Hong Kong, Zip Interiors Ltd Zip Interiors Ltd studio flat,open plan,open kitchen,home,cozy home,minimal,black and white
Zip Interiors Ltd

Black-and-white stuido flat in Hong Kong

Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd

Quite simply, Hong Kongese know how to use space smartly because we don't have much choice! But we definitely do it with style. Even the smallest one-room apartments often exhibit an extremely high level of design know-how. Check out this little style bomb, for example.

2. Small dwellings with fine finishes

Black-and-white stuido flat in Hong Kong, Zip Interiors Ltd Zip Interiors Ltd studio flat,open plan,cozy home,home,minimal,black and white,bathroom,concret wall,concret flooring
Zip Interiors Ltd

Black-and-white stuido flat in Hong Kong

Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd

Many homes lack internal windows, but Hong Kong designers make up for that with plush materials and great use of glass. This bathroom, for example, has a great shower room with a blue glass wall and a very effective use of space. 

3. Smart use of glass

Dressing up Sensearchitects Limited Modern dining room Wood Wood effect
Sensearchitects Limited

Dressing up

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

This is a city of skyscrapers, so it's no surprise that large expanses of glass and chrome are a big part of this look. Here in this hallway or corridor we can also see how well glass is used to invite natural light into the depths of the home.

4. Minimalism

The Study Area Sensearchitects Limited Minimalist study/office Wood Brown Walnut,Bedroom,Minimalist,Study,Study
Sensearchitects Limited

The Study Area

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

Hong Kong interiors are generally on the cutting edge of design, and that means that modern minimalism is inherent in the style. Life may be busy in this city, but we certainly know how to create a quiet and calming oasis in our homes.

5. A little experimental and forward thinking

Harbour Green, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Living room Table,Furniture,Property,Couch,Wood,Lighting,Interior design,Flooring,Grey,Floor
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Harbour Green

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Being on the cutting edge of design also means being a little experimental. We see that in playful little features and bright splashes of colour in many Hong Kong homes.

6. Adaptable

Concealed front door create tidy and open living space Nelson W Design Modern living room Wood Beige Furniture,Property,Couch,Comfort,Picture frame,Building,Plant,Living room,Architecture,Interior design
Nelson W Design

Concealed front door create tidy and open living space

Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design

In a small space you need to be extremely adaptable. So awkwardly-shaped homes are smartly thought out, and even the unique corners in the home have a special function.

7. Slick but earthy

Illumination Terrace 光明臺 | Tai Hang Road 大坑道 Nelson W Design Modern dining room Sandstone Grey Table,Plant,Furniture,Property,Building,Interior design,Flowerpot,Lighting,Wood,Houseplant
Nelson W Design

Illumination Terrace 光明臺 | Tai Hang Road 大坑道

Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design

Hong Kong can feel like a big concrete jungle at times, but that leads many Hong Kong designers to really focus on bringing nature into the home through the use of natural wood and stone finishes.

8. Surprising splashes of tropical greenery

The King size bed Sensearchitects_Limited Modern style bedroom Wood Multicolored king size bed,bed,walnut,open planned,landscape,island,carpet,minimal,simple,relax
Sensearchitects_Limited

The King size bed

Sensearchitects_Limited
Sensearchitects_Limited
Sensearchitects_Limited

This is a part of the world where tropical plants flourish and greenery peeks out to surprise us constantly. So Hong Kong interiors often have surprisingly lush green elements, even if it's just a few little bamboo plants.

9. Inspiring

The lobby Void Sensearchitects_Limited Modern houses Stone Black lobby,glass,void,triple height,stone,slate,black,tall
Sensearchitects_Limited

The lobby Void

Sensearchitects_Limited
Sensearchitects_Limited
Sensearchitects_Limited

The only constant in Hong Kong interior is that they are exciting and inspiring. This is a place where you can feel the energy of contemporary trends—even if it's just by visiting its landmark buildings.

Which of these elements have you noticed in Hong Kong homes?

