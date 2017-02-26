A humble 60m² home that's cheap to build

The most commonly seen homes in many rural parts of Australia resemble the prefabricated home we'll explore today. It's cheap, incredibly fast to construct and, despite the rather humble appearance, it's incredibly durable and well suited to extreme weather conditions.

The total cost of the home is HK$442,932.40, and it measures just under 60sqm. This isn't bad for a free-standing home that could house a couple or small family. So if you're in the mood for a more down-to-earth housing solution, come with us to check it out! This one comes to us courtesy of home builders Cosquel.