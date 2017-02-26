A humble 60m² home that's cheap to build

The most commonly seen homes in many rural parts of Australia resemble the prefabricated home we'll explore today. It's cheap, incredibly fast to construct and, despite the rather humble appearance, it's incredibly durable and well suited to extreme weather conditions.
The total cost of the home is HK$442,932.40, and it measures just under 60sqm. This isn't bad for a free-standing home that could house a couple or small family. So if you're in the mood for a more down-to-earth housing solution, come with us to check it out! This one comes to us courtesy of home builders Cosquel.
The single-level home is raised slightly above ground level and is well suited to a flat block. It is shaped as a single line with a covered veranda on one side. The roof is made from corrugated iron, which some say this is the strongest roofing material available. It deals well with extreme heat and it very resistant to high winds as well.
This kind of home is most popular in hotter climates where the focus is on outdoor life and the natural surroundings. In this elevated view, we get a sense of how peaceful such a life could be on a natural property like this. The covered veranda juts out from the main volume and provides a natural place in which to enjoy the quietude.
Many readers will know that prefabricated home designs can be modified to suit your own particular tastes, so the fittings in this kitchen are just one option available. Nevertheless, the basic design of the kitchen is broad and generous. This is definitely a kitchen for those who have time to actually cook and use all that bench space.
This photo definitely gives us an honest look at the bathroom. The shower is designed with two transparent walls around a corner of the room. This makes it a little bit more space efficient. This is one of the more budget-friendly alternatives. It's perfectly functional and an excellent choice for those looking for an easy option.
Here we have another unvarnished photo of the bathroom. But it also shows how smooth and appealing this space could look with floor-to-ceiling tiles. They make the bathroom feel big and they also show the potential of combining colours for a more homely effect. So don't worry if your budget is limited, there are definitely lots of ways to make a humble home like this feel comfortable.
