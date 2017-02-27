12 simple and dreamy white bungalows

Bungalow-style homes originally came from South Asia, but over the years the term has been used to describe grand upper-class homes and even laid-back Californian dwellings. No matter what the locale, there are a few elements that generally define this style of home. They are typically detached, have a single level and many contain a veranda and a small upper gable room too.
But the best thing about a bungalow home is that it has a low-rise, so it feels really relaxing. Let's take a look at 10 fine examples of this kind of home from German home builders Fingerhaus.
This modern single-storey house has a sprawling 120sqm of living space that includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and a living room and dining room. Two sides of the home have a series of large sliding glass doors that open up to a terrace. This is an excellent style for those who want to make the most of a good garden area.
This home has a simple modern box-like design that covers just over 95sqm. It has just three and a half rooms with a smart layout. The door canopy is optional, but provides good weather protection.
This is a larger version of the last home design. This one has a gable style roof for extra space and a broad outdoor terrace area.
This version of the home has a terrace with large roof openings that give it a breezy, Mediterranean feel. From the exterior it looks quite private and inside it is sure to feel like a mini oasis.
This version has a hipped roof that rises to two pitches. It has a slightly more classical feel than the other flat-roofed version of the home we have seen.
Our next bungalow covers 125sqm and has a vast 17sqm bedroom. There are two bathrooms and a great terrace beautifully integrated into the living area. We love the L-shaped pool.
Here we have a pent roof and a flat roof combined. This combination makes for some interesting intersection points between the spaces and a lot of interest in the roof lines.
This version is similar to the hipped roof home we saw before. This time the terrace runs in a straight line for a more classical look. This is a good design for those who want to orientate the focus towards a good back garden or outdoor entertaining area.
Bungalows typically cover one single level, so this one is definitely pushing the boundaries of the term a little. However, the double-storey volume in this home does have some strong visual links to the gable room seen in more classic bungalow designs.
Nothing quite brings up the feel of summer luxury like a flat roof with a cool white line. This one traces the length of the 141sqm home to create a beautiful sweeping line.
This charming hipped roof home has plenty of floor length glass doors. This is a great design for those who want to make the most of a good surrounding area and bring a little nature into the home.
This lovely white cottage has an L-shaped design that partially encircles a great outdoor patio. It's a classical design that can be seen in many a neighbourhood.
