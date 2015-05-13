How to harness natural light like this Madrid apartment

This space is designed in a simple, classic style that steers clear of falling into the trap of faddish design likely to age badly. The functional necessities of a living and dining space are all here, but there is so little beyond those that the room seems almost like a room in a model home – a blank canvas waiting for someone to make it their own.

Despite this, however, the contents of the room are far from utilitarian. The plush upholstery of the sofas and dining chairs is very inviting indeed, and including room for books always adds colour and personality to any room. The most distinctive feature of this space is, however, its brightness, accentuated by the whiteness of the walls.