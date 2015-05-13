Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How to harness natural light like this Madrid apartment

Homify HK Homify HK
VIVIENDA A-MOR-I-SART, estudio551 estudio551 Modern nursery/kids room
Loading admin actions …

The furnishings of this Madrid apartment, although certainly charming in a fairly understated way, are not anything especially out of the ordinary. What makes them work so well in this space by Estudio Cinco Cinco Uno, and what makes the interior as a whole come together so cohesively, is the inspired use of light of all kinds – but in particular natural light – throughout the home.

​A simple living and dining room

VIVIENDA A-MOR-I-SART, estudio551 estudio551 Modern living room
estudio551

estudio551
estudio551
estudio551

This space is designed in a simple, classic style that steers clear of falling into the trap of faddish design likely to age badly. The functional necessities of a living and dining space are all here, but there is so little beyond those that the room seems almost like a room in a model home – a blank canvas waiting for someone to make it their own.

Despite this, however, the contents of the room are far from utilitarian. The plush upholstery of the sofas and dining chairs is very inviting indeed, and including room for books always adds colour and personality to any room. The most distinctive feature of this space is, however, its brightness, accentuated by the whiteness of the walls.

​Free flow of light

VIVIENDA A-MOR-I-SART, estudio551 estudio551 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
estudio551

estudio551
estudio551
estudio551

In the hallway area we can get a better sense of exactly how this room has managed to trap so much light so effectively. Not only does the open plan space have additional tall, thin windows not seen in the previous shot; there is also a huge interior window that allows light to circulate more freely throughout the property.

An interior window such as this one is one potential solution to the common problem of uneven light distribution within the home. Many homes have areas where windows to the outside world are very few or are in fact completely nonexistent. This is often the case with hallway areas, which tend to be flanked on all sides by rooms that hog all the access to natural light. Inserting an interior window between a hallway and one of the brighter public rooms such as the kitchen or living room can be a great way to spread that sunshine around.

​Secret storage

VIVIENDA A-MOR-I-SART, estudio551 estudio551 Modern style bedroom
estudio551

estudio551
estudio551
estudio551

In the bedroom, a dark accent wall serves to break up the prevailing whiteness. Clever concealed storage behind the bed itself help keep this room as minimal in its furnishings as the living room.

​A practical dream

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A walk-in wardrobe is a fantasy for plenty of people, but as the neatness of the room in the previous photo demonstrates, it’s a fantasy that actually serves an extremely practical purpose. Taking clutter – whether that’s in the form of clothes or anything else – leads to a more streamlined, neater, sharper interior.

Quick on the draw

VIVIENDA A-MOR-I-SART, estudio551 estudio551 Modern nursery/kids room
estudio551

estudio551
estudio551
estudio551

In this child’s room, although bright colours are used and natural light again plays a major role, the main appeal of the space comes from that lovely big chalkboard, ideally placed to encourage creative play.

​All things in moderation

VIVIENDA A-MOR-I-SART, estudio551 estudio551 Modern nursery/kids room
estudio551

estudio551
estudio551
estudio551

The key to using a potentially abrasive colour, such as this hot pink, in your child’s room is always to dilute its effects by including a fair bit of white. If the entire room was painted such a bright shade of pink, the effect would probably be quite headache-inducing; but by keeping that colour for a statement wall and giving the rest of the walls over to white, this room stays true to the feel of the rest of the home.

A miniature Garden of Eden, Brazil
Have you considered using interior windows to brighten up your home? What do you think of this technique?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks