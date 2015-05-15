A holiday home in Renesse, Netherlands

A dream holiday home doesn’t have to be flashy and luxurious. Simple, solid design and a practical interior accented by occasional flashes of unexpected elegance are all that’s needed to make a holiday home feel, well, like a home.

Dutch architects Bongers Architecten have got their priorities right with this beautiful house in Renesse. It has a robust simplicity that makes it easy to imagine it as the site of many a successful family holiday. At the same time, however, its contemporary updates to a classic design and innovations in use of glass and light mean it has so much more to offer than just pure functionality. Let’s visit the house on a rainy day to find out a bit more.