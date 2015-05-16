homify 360°: Bauhaus-inspired design, Abstatt

Seen from the outside, this house offers an impenetrable expression to the world. This sense is created largely by the large expanses of wall surface only occasionally interrupted by glass. What windows there are, are unconventional in their shape, size and placement. The most interesting and unusual of these is the long, narrow strip of glass that runs the entire height of the building, from top to bottom.

The trio of neutral colours used, meanwhile, offers interest and diversity to the exterior view without sacrificing that crucial minimalist aesthetic.