The simple Asian home that's perfect for a family

A house with 4 bathrooms? Yes, and each one is different! This room is definitely intended to be a little more grand than the more contemporary designs we saw earlier. Look at the vertical tiling and more traditional counter unit with exquisite handles and marble top. Light floods the room from the well-placed window, and is reflected in the pale tiles and mirror.

For more great examples of bathroom design, check out: 6 practical decor tips for a heart-stopping bathroom