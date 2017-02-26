The simple Asian home that's perfect for a family

Today on homify, we bring you a large modern family home with some ultra-stylish bathrooms. The property has recently been finished, although there's still a landscaping and gardening project to complete. With windows galore, balconies and ample space for a terrace or decking around the side and rear of the property, you'll have to use your imagination to conjure up a dreamy garden scene surrounding this country house. But without further ado, let's explore the facade and the boutique-looking bathrooms…
The cube-shaped design features a plethora of windows, making it bright inside with rooms looking out at the surrounding countryside. You'll notice balconies at the front and rear of the building, and a small terrace area adjoining the front upper-level bedroom. The two-tone outer walls in light brown and cream match perfectly the chocolate brown window frames and terrace railings.
A closer view of the front of the house shows there is still work to be done to create a beautiful garden leading to the stone steps before the front door. This is where the services of a landscape designer or architect will be beneficial in drawing up ideas to give life and colour to the property. Potted plants, creepers and of course, a wonderful front lawn give a welcoming warmth to any house.
The rooms we are focusing on today are the bathrooms. There has been a real effort to create something special with the wall-to-wall grey marble tiles and the cream and silver palette. The glass-enclosed shower is not a separate unit, which means it shares the tile flooring of the bathroom, giving it a more modern and stylish appearance.
Notice the flowered accent tiles on the left of the image and the irregularly-shaped floating WC. This bathroom is modern and chic, with no pipes on view to spoil such a graceful scene. The rainfall shower head completes this excellent bathroom, which exudes tranquility.
Building on design elements from the previous rooms, the master bathroom (en suite) adds storage space for towels in a Japanese-looking wooden unit, which also houses plumbing for the two sinks and counter. We again see the walk-in, rainfall shower with glass-enclosed design. Lighting is from spots, and during hours of daylight, we can see the room is flooded by natural light from the large central windows. The owner will certainly enjoy the luxurious bath decorated with more flower feature tiles, with the wooden grated flooring a pleasing addition.
A house with 4 bathrooms? Yes, and each one is different! This room is definitely intended to be a little more grand than the more contemporary designs we saw earlier. Look at the vertical tiling and more traditional counter unit with exquisite handles and marble top. Light floods the room from the well-placed window, and is reflected in the pale tiles and mirror.
