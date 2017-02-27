Your browser is out-of-date.

A perfect timber home (with floor plans to inspire you)

J. Utah—homify J. Utah—homify
Haus Senzig I, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
Today at homify, we have a rather unique property to show you. A cabin set in the wilderness, with two floors and a stunning use of windows and natural light. The building, a project from MÜLLERS BÜRO of Berlin combines outdoor rural existence with the creature comforts of modern living. Welcoming, warm, bright and spacious would be the perfect way to describe this structure. Not to mention stylish, uplifting, practical and pleasing to the eye… Let's take a closer look!

Rich timber facade

The use of timber is in keeping with the natural surroundings of this woodland property. The reddish colour is complemented by rustic block paving at the front, giving a warm tone to the entire property. Windows are of the more traditional quartered design and there is a covering for cars in the driveway.

Abundant windows

A striking feature of this building has to be the number of windows incorporated into its facade. The length and shape of the lower-level windows helps contribute to the abundance of natural light permitted into the living space. We also observe the quaint decking area, complete with wood burner, table and chairs for the family to relax in while enjoying the surrounding trees.

Keen to build your own dream cabin? An architect will be able to give more information about what's needed.

Kitchen and dining space

This open-plan kitchen and dining area is common in cabin-type buildings. The designers have kept the wood theme for the dining table and chairs, but elected to go for tile flooring and plaster painted walls. This gives a more homely feel, though the light wood stairway leading to the landing (above the kitchen) reminds us that we are in a rather unique house in a rural environment. 

Window-lit interior

From the inside we can see just how much light floods the interiors. A combined living area without partition walls creates a much larger sense of space, though it may mean the property takes longer to heat up in the winter months. An easy, welcoming environment is created by the simple decor used in daily life, as opposed to expensive ornamental furnishings. 

Cute timber terrace

Here we have a closer view of the decked terrace area which is weatherproof and non slip. The owners have chosen to place some potted plants and lanterns which add to the feel of being in a cabin. Could you picture yourself sipping some tea (or wine) by candlelight under the stars? This is also another chance to see those magnificent French windows again.

Lower-level floor plans

The lower-level blueprint includes the big open-plan living area, comprising kitchen, dining area and living room. But there are also two ground floor bedrooms and a bathroom on offer. Exact measurements of the terrace can be seen, too.

Upper-level floor plans

The upper-level plans show the double bedroom and bathroom, along with the spacious upstairs landing.

Did you enjoy this woodland home tour as much as we did? For more cabin house designs, take a look at: A peaceful timber home—complete with floor plans

Would you like to live in the woods one day?

