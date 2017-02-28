Quiet country life: a dreamy home in the suburbs

Small home facades can easily look cute and cosy, but what if you want to create this look with a modern design? Well, today's diminutive home project will provide lots of answers!
It's a small modern home with plenty of clean lines and a warm and appealing look. The architects, Biuro Projektowe, created a four-bedroom, free-standing home on a building area of around 100sqm. The secret to its success lies in the steeply sloping roof and integrated outdoor areas. Let's take a look at the exterior, and the floor plans…
The home is relatively small when you consider it can house four people. So the architects have created a lovely outdoor entertaining area with a covered terrace and a floor made from timber. It gives the rear facade an open, friendly feel while also providing a good counterpoint to the rather private window and door designs. The roof has also been designed in two parts that gives the home a classic feel and both front and rear exteriors could be used as a main entrance.
Like any good family home, it exudes a sense of stability. The white walls are made from 2-ply structural clay tile and the ceilings are made from reinforced concrete so it's a very sturdy building. This is a prefabricated home, so many of the aesthetic finishes can be customised to suit your preferences. Finally, from this angle we also get a glimpse of the small upper balcony running off the upper-level landing.
The roof rises at an inclination of 40 degrees to create a high ceiling space and a rather compact design. This design means that the upper level attic area can be used for the sleeping areas and the house can be built on a plot of just 20.35 x 18.75m. This makes it quite suitable for an urban area. If you have more space of course, a driveway could be added too. A soft mixture of stone materials could help integrate the entire facade into the surrounding landscape.
The steeply sloping roof is made from a metal standing seam from the Finnish company Ruukki. The steep incline means that the quality of the roofing becomes an important part of the aesthetic facade as well. A peaked roof like this also harks back to a classic home design. Note the skylights and just how much privacy they would provide.
The advantages of the ground floor plan are many; the kitchen has direct access to the covered terrace, the living and dining room are joined and there is a fourth bedroom that could easily be used as a separate office hideaway. There is also storage space under the stairs and the first of two bathrooms.
On the second floor/attic level, we have the three other bedrooms, an additional room/office and a family-sized bathroom. There is also a dressing room connected to the master bedroom that some might want to turn into a bathroom. The standout feature, however, has to be the open balcony that runs off from one end of the hallway. It can also be directly accessed from the master bedroom.
