Quiet country life: a dreamy home in the suburbs

Small home facades can easily look cute and cosy, but what if you want to create this look with a modern design? Well, today's diminutive home project will provide lots of answers!

It's a small modern home with plenty of clean lines and a warm and appealing look. The architects, Biuro Projektowe, created a four-bedroom, free-standing home on a building area of around 100sqm. The secret to its success lies in the steeply sloping roof and integrated outdoor areas. Let's take a look at the exterior, and the floor plans…