Modern simplicity: The ultimate one-storey home

Today we will delve into the very private interior of a Japanese home without a single outward-facing window. It has an incredibly simple, flat box-like shape and, as some readers may have guessed, a Japanese home like this with a windowless facade always has a fabulous inner courtyard.

The architects Little Nest Works have created the single-family dwelling that measures a modest 116.76sqm on a site of 992.16sqm. It has a galvalume steel plate exterior wall, a reinforced concrete solid base foundation and a thermal entrance door. Quite simply, it's just about as solid a home as you can get!

So let's take a very exclusive tour of this very private abode…