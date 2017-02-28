Your browser is out-of-date.

How this ugly bare space became a happy family home

Justwords Justwords
RISTRUTTURAZIONE SAN FLORIANO, K.B. Ristrutturazioni K.B. Ristrutturazioni
Transforming old homes into contemporary, stylish and cosy affairs is becoming increasingly popular. And it's not always necessary to pull down the entire house or apartment to achieve this goal. The home builders at K.B. RISTRUTTURAZIONI  proved this with today's beautiful makeover project! This particular apartment lay in a shabby and hopeless state when the professionals decided to bring in some modern materials, elegant colours, comfy furnishing and stylish lights to execute a dramatic new look. Read on to see how this was accomplished…

Before: a bare and sorry sight

RISTRUTTURAZIONE SAN FLORIANO, K.B. Ristrutturazioni K.B. Ristrutturazioni
Bare, boring walls and a crumbling floor made the interior of the apartment extremely uninviting. Exposed wires and pipes added to the sorry scene.

Before: falling apart

RISTRUTTURAZIONE SAN FLORIANO, K.B. Ristrutturazioni K.B. Ristrutturazioni
Chipped concrete and the structure's underlying brickwork appeared in places, lending a depressing look to the apartment. It seemed as if everything was falling apart…

After: magical transformation

RISTRUTTURAZIONE SAN FLORIANO, K.B. Ristrutturazioni K.B. Ristrutturazioni
Post makeover, an open-plan layout and soothing, neutral hues make the apartment seem spacious, bright and airy. The trendy kitchen has been integrated nicely with the dining and living space, though the neat bar-counter acts as a subtle separator. A couple of modern chairs invite you to sit and chat with the chef while you enjoy a drink. The use of light-hued wood for the kitchen cabinets and floor lends warmth to the home.

After: smart space utilisation

RISTRUTTURAZIONE SAN FLORIANO, K.B. Ristrutturazioni K.B. Ristrutturazioni
We admire how an entire wall has been devoted to accommodating a massive modern bookshelf and sleek TV unit. Neat and stylish furniture fills the simple but cosy living space, while bright paintings add character.

After: elegant connectivity

RISTRUTTURAZIONE SAN FLORIANO, K.B. Ristrutturazioni K.B. Ristrutturazioni
Rendered in dark wood and shiny steel, the contemporary staircase here is a sight to behold! It elegantly connects the first floor with the second, while soft lighting enhances the beauty of its structure.

After: stylish bathroom

RISTRUTTURAZIONE SAN FLORIANO, K.B. Ristrutturazioni K.B. Ristrutturazioni
This simple but smart bathroom comes with glass windows to bring in sunlight and a large mirror that lends the illusion of spaciousness. Sleek, modern fixtures and the clever utilisation of space under the sink counter make this a very practical space. Wooden elements add warmth, while grey tones ensure elegance.

After: pretty bedroom

RISTRUTTURAZIONE SAN FLORIANO, K.B. Ristrutturazioni K.B. Ristrutturazioni
Abundant use of white, warm balsa wood flooring and large glass windows make the bedroom bright, as well as charming. The beautifully printed bedspread lends visual depth here, while the vibrant painting brings colour and life.

After: playful kids’ room

RISTRUTTURAZIONE SAN FLORIANO, K.B. Ristrutturazioni K.B. Ristrutturazioni
Colourful bedding inspired by cartoons and comic strips make the kids’ room lively and playful. The furniture itself is neat and contemporary, while the white and wooden combination ensures a relaxing ambiance. The bright corner near the window has been reserved for the practical study station, which comes with many shelves for easy organisation of books and toys.

Have you been inspired by this impressive transformation? Check out another: This crumbling timber home gets an incredible makeover

The cute wooden home with a delightful surprise
Are you a fan of the huge bookcase in the new home?

