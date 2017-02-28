How this ugly bare space became a happy family home

Transforming old homes into contemporary, stylish and cosy affairs is becoming increasingly popular. And it's not always necessary to pull down the entire house or apartment to achieve this goal. The home builders at K.B. RISTRUTTURAZIONI proved this with today's beautiful makeover project! This particular apartment lay in a shabby and hopeless state when the professionals decided to bring in some modern materials, elegant colours, comfy furnishing and stylish lights to execute a dramatic new look. Read on to see how this was accomplished…
Bare, boring walls and a crumbling floor made the interior of the apartment extremely uninviting. Exposed wires and pipes added to the sorry scene.
Chipped concrete and the structure's underlying brickwork appeared in places, lending a depressing look to the apartment. It seemed as if everything was falling apart…
Post makeover, an open-plan layout and soothing, neutral hues make the apartment seem spacious, bright and airy. The trendy kitchen has been integrated nicely with the dining and living space, though the neat bar-counter acts as a subtle separator. A couple of modern chairs invite you to sit and chat with the chef while you enjoy a drink. The use of light-hued wood for the kitchen cabinets and floor lends warmth to the home.
We admire how an entire wall has been devoted to accommodating a massive modern bookshelf and sleek TV unit. Neat and stylish furniture fills the simple but cosy living space, while bright paintings add character.
Rendered in dark wood and shiny steel, the contemporary staircase here is a sight to behold! It elegantly connects the first floor with the second, while soft lighting enhances the beauty of its structure.
This simple but smart bathroom comes with glass windows to bring in sunlight and a large mirror that lends the illusion of spaciousness. Sleek, modern fixtures and the clever utilisation of space under the sink counter make this a very practical space. Wooden elements add warmth, while grey tones ensure elegance.
Abundant use of white, warm balsa wood flooring and large glass windows make the bedroom bright, as well as charming. The beautifully printed bedspread lends visual depth here, while the vibrant painting brings colour and life.
Colourful bedding inspired by cartoons and comic strips make the kids’ room lively and playful. The furniture itself is neat and contemporary, while the white and wooden combination ensures a relaxing ambiance. The bright corner near the window has been reserved for the practical study station, which comes with many shelves for easy organisation of books and toys.
