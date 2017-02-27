10 ways to make the most of your awkward corners

Awkward corners, nooks and crannies are the bane of so many homeowners. These seemingly useless spaces can accumulate mess, dust and grime, while contributing very little to your home’s overall aesthetic or ambience.

However, these corners needn’t sit by the wayside while other areas are decorated and adorned to enhance your abode. In fact, corners can offer a range of useful opportunities, and we’re going to show you how.

We’ve gathered 10 easy ways to make the most of awkward corners, which are sure to improve your dwelling tenfold. Want to take a look? Check out our top pics below…