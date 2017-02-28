The cute wooden home with a delightful surprise

Today’s feature property is a little different. We’re going to take you inside a cute building that has been realised as a café space, and local community gathering point. With a budget of HK$446,000 we’re really interested to see what has been achieved.

Comfortable and cosy, this property aims to invite in individuals with its light-filled spaces and nostalgic yet modern atmosphere. Designed by Yu Building Design Room, the café is located in Nemuro City, Hokkaidō, and services a population of around 300. As the area can reach -20 degrees during the winter, it was important to create a space that is both warm in the cooler months, and fresh in summer.

Bringing the outside ‘inside’ the property boasts an exterior terrace, which is protected within the timber sliding doors, yet open to the street. Would you like to take a tour inside? Let’s check it out…