20 living rooms that will inspire you to change yours

Desarrollo de Interiorísmo , LA RORA Interiorismo & Arquitectura LA RORA Interiorismo & Arquitectura Modern living room
The living room is at the heart of one’s home. Not simply a place to rest, relax and unwind, the lounge or living space is also an area that hosts friends, family and events. Do you like to entertain? If you’re an avid party thrower, then you’ll appreciate a well-designed and stylish living room.

If your home is looking a little worse for wear, or perhaps in need of an update, you should check out these 20 living rooms that are sure to inspire. From bright and lively to subdued and relaxed, there is something to suit everyone’s tastes. Ready to check them out and pick your favourite? Let’s take a peek…

1. Bright and inviting, this compact living room is perfect for those minimalists who prefer a little colour in their life

If you need assistance with your living room's design, don't forget you can always find an expert via homify!

2. If you are working with a large open plan room you can easily divide this space with a central partition that houses your TV

3. These white walls look gorgeous against the dark timber floor, and illuminated by the freestanding floor lights

4. Open and comfy, this living room boasts plenty of enviable attributes!

5. If you like simple designs then you’ll love this example – replete with a monochromatic scheme, the setup is effective and liveable

6. In this room three colours prevail and ensure the overall ambience is light and fresh

7. Go for black and white if you like timeless and uber-chic interiors

8. Why not try adding a wall quote and some artwork to boost your room’s atmosphere?

9. Wonderfully bright, this all-white room mixes things up with wall art and a plush rug

10. Easy to achieve, this living room is seamlessly designed for comfort and socialisation

11. Beige definitely looks stylish in this beautifully neutral living space that is welcoming and warm

12. Retro style is prevalent in this eclectic room that offers a range of energetic features and fittings

13. Grand and inspiring, our next living room is completely swoon-worthy!

14. A bird’s eye view of this living room shows us how the designers have included plenty of earthy yet muted tones

15. Like something out of a magazine, this living area is small, delicate and beautiful

16. Try an exposed stone wall, large feature artwork and statement chandelier for an enduring and chic aesthetic

17. Angular furniture mimics the open ceiling beams in this room, adding a tonne of character!

18. Orange features and elements ensure this living area is eye-catching and bold

19. Don’t forget your accessories! Indoor plants, throw cushions and rugs work well…

20. Modular sofas are perfect for segregating certain interior spaces effortlessly and stylishly

So, did you pick your favourite interior? If you need more living room ideas, we recommend: 12 budget ways to decorate a small living room

Quiet country life: a dreamy home in the suburbs
What does your living room simply have to include? Add your must-haves below!

