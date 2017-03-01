20 living rooms that will inspire you to change yours

The living room is at the heart of one’s home. Not simply a place to rest, relax and unwind, the lounge or living space is also an area that hosts friends, family and events. Do you like to entertain? If you’re an avid party thrower, then you’ll appreciate a well-designed and stylish living room.

If your home is looking a little worse for wear, or perhaps in need of an update, you should check out these 20 living rooms that are sure to inspire. From bright and lively to subdued and relaxed, there is something to suit everyone’s tastes. Ready to check them out and pick your favourite? Let’s take a peek…