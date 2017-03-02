23 cute wooden homes you could build for yourself

Wooden homes are not just charming and elegant, but also sustainable, in keeping with a natural environment, and effortlessly chic. As a natural material, timber can be altered, changed and formed into many different shapes, offering the potential for personalisation and individuality.

Today on homify, we’re going to explore 23 of our much-loved cute wooden homes. They’re simple, easy and can be built with relative ease. From modern and eye-catching to traditional and timeless, there is something to suit all tastes. If you’re planning a new home, or would simply like to take a peek at some of our favourites, read on below!