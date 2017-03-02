Your browser is out-of-date.

23 cute wooden homes you could build for yourself

Ali Baba's House
Wooden homes are not just charming and elegant, but also sustainable, in keeping with a natural environment, and effortlessly chic. As a natural material, timber can be altered, changed and formed into many different shapes, offering the potential for personalisation and individuality.

Today on homify, we’re going to explore 23 of our much-loved cute wooden homes. They’re simple, easy and can be built with relative ease. From modern and eye-catching to traditional and timeless, there is something to suit all tastes. If you’re planning a new home, or would simply like to take a peek at some of our favourites, read on below!

1. The perfect double-storey home, this timber abode is ideal as a sunny getaway in the country!

If you're thinking about building your own house, it's a good idea to chat to a professional and get some expert advice.

2. Similar to the first example but only one storey, this is another perfect rural cabin to escape to

3. For something a little more modern, this abode ticks all the boxes!

4. Old meets new in this elegant countryside lodge

5. Simple and easy to construct, our next home utilises two different types of timber cladding to add interest and individuality

6. A modern take on the seaside home, this German residence is open, light and airy

7. Slightly more traditional, this rustic log cabin is characterful and wonderfully quaint

8. Typical and timeless, this traditional structure would make the perfect first home

9. Evoking a sense of tropical luxury, this white timber home is fit for family fun and good times

10. Perched on the side of a hill, this cantilevered home takes in some seriously spectacular scenery

11. Modern, elegant and alluring, our next abode is sure to impress with its large all-weather exterior terrace

Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop

12. This black Japanese home stands out from the rest with its bold black timber fascia

SG HOUSE

13. Dramatic and eye-catching, the combination of zinc cladding and timber work well in this country environment

14. Nestled into the side of the hill, this timber home offers a tranquil place to reconnect with nature

Timber Clad Exterior

15. Attention-grabbing, with an interior-exterior set up, our next dwelling is great for those who want to erase the line between indoors and out

Timber Clad Exterior

16. Totally ingenious and wonderfully eye-catching, we simply can't look away from this mirrored desert home

17. Large and luxurious, the Scandinavian style of this timber home ages with the years and feels in-keeping with the surrounding environment

18. Reached via a timber bridge, our next abode is beautifully set up to accommodate a sneaky weekend hiatus

19. A stark yet sympathetic structure in the forest, this timber-clad property is a sustainable studio for anyone who wants to temporarily leave the city

Lake Cabin

20. Fancy a garden cottage escape? This tiny cabin is the perfect way to hideaway in your own home

The ultimate mancave! This was constructed for a customer on his private lake at his home in South Cornwell.

21. The ideal garden getaway, this timber-clad cottage is modern, but tips its cap to more historic styles

22. Traditional comforts evoke timeless style in this pitched roof timber home

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps

23. For something a little different this tee-pee style home is the ultimate getaway!

The Nook

Would you like to tour another neat wooden home? Check out: The dreamy timber home built for a happy family

Do you have a favourite? Add the number below!

