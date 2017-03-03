The narrow concrete home with plenty of surprises

Concrete is an enduring and structurally significant building material. Strong, stoic and impressive, concrete dwellings have an air of importance about them, all the while imparting rigidity and magnificence. Like robust fortresses or citadels, these properties exude strength and are available in a range of different styles. Today’s feature is definitely a standout domicile, and one with plenty of surprises.

Designed by MAG + Tetsuya Miya, this cubist dwelling is dynamic, stark and striking. However, it is what lies behind the front façade that truly amazes. Along with a contemporary concrete frontage, the interior is almost rustic in its approach, with simple, modern and characterful touches. Ideal as a family abode, this house is sure to impress and delight. Take a peek below.