The timber home built for comfort and happiness

Pack your bags folks: we’re heading to Argentina! Designed by the astute team at architectural firm JROTH, today’s feature property is gorgeously functional, liveable and quaint. Replete with a log cabin-esque aesthetic, the overall friendly design is one that offers a connection with the scenery, and blends in beautifully with the vibrant green landscape.

Planned to embrace rural life, the domestic getaway features ranch style inclusions such as timber-clad interiors, inclusive living spaces and a warm, inviting ambience. If you’re feeling the need to reconnect with nature, take some time out from the city, or are simply a lover of all things provincial, then you should definitely read on below and take a peek inside this gorgeous home.