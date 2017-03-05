The timber home built for comfort and happiness

Pack your bags folks: we’re heading to Argentina! Designed by the astute team at architectural firm JROTH, today’s feature property is gorgeously functional, liveable and quaint. Replete with a log cabin-esque aesthetic, the overall friendly design is one that offers a connection with the scenery, and blends in beautifully with the vibrant green landscape.
Planned to embrace rural life, the domestic getaway features ranch style inclusions such as timber-clad interiors, inclusive living spaces and a warm, inviting ambience. If you’re feeling the need to reconnect with nature, take some time out from the city, or are simply a lover of all things provincial, then you should definitely read on below and take a peek inside this gorgeous home.
Idyllic, stylish and tasteful are three words we’d use to describe this fantastic feature home. Clad and constructed in local timber, this property is striking and inviting. The house is split into two levels, with a traditional structure that has been updated with more modern essentials. This is seen to the right of the back door where a huge piece of glass offers a view into the large living and dining room.
Manicured lawn, cobblestone paths and stone foundations complete the external view of this residence, ensuring it blends in well with the surrounding landscape. Let’s take a peek inside…
First off we head inside the living room. This is situated at the side of the home, with views out into the corner and front garden. It’s here the designers have opted to include a stunning bay window, and have clad the entire interior with timber.
A vaulted ceiling can be seen throughout the house, but is particularly spectacular in the living room, where the turret-like ceiling lifts upwards to the centre of the space and hosts a rustic chandelier. Furniture is modern and simple, opting for comfort and age-defiance, while also feeling family-friendly.
Back at the front of the home we see that large window that was present in the aforementioned façade photo. The dining room boasts ample natural light thanks to this huge piece of glazing, while the timber-clad interior décor is continued and really highlights this house as a embracing and warm abode.
The kitchen is tucked away in its own small nook. Here it also hosts a breakfast bar that doubles as an entertaining feature with sturdy timber construction, glassware holder and wine bottle storage.
The sleeping quarters within this home are no less fabulous. Truly one of the cosiest rooms we’ve seen, this double bedroom boasts timber furniture, plush bed linen, characterful blinds and, as always, predominant timber-clad wall finishes.
The bathroom is just as cosy as you might expect, with plenty of warm and rich tones throughout. Rustic storage has been added to the walls, while a heated towel rail adds that extra luxurious touch of practicality.
Before we end our tour we decide to check out the home during the night-time. Here the house is beautifully illuminated, and we’re given a view of the front of the property, which displays its upstairs balcony and large living area. The entire home is well illuminated both from inside the abode and outside too.
Do you like the way the amber lights glow against the timber cladding?