7 family homes with perfect in-built parking

When buying a house, we're very careful to plan the layout and choose the right décor to make the most of our investment. But another aspect that should be taken into consideration is the parking space. This is an important area that protects your car from the elements and keeps it in good condition for a longer time. The parking space does not need to be merely functional – it can also be constructed in a tasteful manner to add style to your home. So today, we bring you 7 ideas for in-built parking spaces that are not only functional, but also blend well with the style of the house. Enjoy!
This Japanese house is a tasteful combination of dark tones with natural light-coloured wood. The parking space has been seamlessly and elegantly integrated with the main structure through the use of a wooden roof and pillars. This simple addition gives an additional touch of class to the residence.
Our next house has a surrounding patio with a roof running overhead. This makes it very simple for one section of the patio to become a designated parking space.
The stylish, minimalist structure of this sophisticated white house extends to the simple parking area. A green lawn reaches the parking space, giving it a grassy floor that looks lovely and also adds a splash of colour.
This contemporary residence is a snazzy mix of grey and white, with the stone elements of the façade giving it a rugged and stylish look. Matching this theme, the white interior of the garage, bordered by grey stone outside, reflects a chic style.
What a fascinating house comprising two solid, striking blocks of colour! The white upper floor sits atop the dark garage, in a monochromatic composition that is stylish beyond compare.
A lovely way to add a dash of style to your parking space is by using paving stones of different shapes and sizes, then illuminating the area with strategically placed lights. In this picture, the paved parking space is in beautiful harmony with the stretch of gravel on one side.
This stylish modern residence is a striking blend of different textures and neutral colours. The light hue of the exposed brick wall is repeated within the parking space to one side of the house. The running strip of grey above integrates the parking area within the whole unit.
These 7 stylish ideas for constructing an in-built parking space give a lot of inspiration for the types of colours, materials and designs that can be combined for the optimum chic effect!
