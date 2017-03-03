Your browser is out-of-date.

7 family homes with perfect in-built parking

Justwords Justwords
28坪最小限の木の家, 芦田成人建築設計事務所 芦田成人建築設計事務所 Eclectic style houses
When buying a house, we're very careful to plan the layout and choose the right décor to make the most of our investment. But another aspect that should be taken into consideration is the parking space. This is an important area that protects your car from the elements and keeps it in good condition for a longer time. The parking space does not need to be merely functional – it can also be constructed in a tasteful manner to add style to your home. So today, we bring you 7 ideas for in-built parking spaces that are not only functional, but also blend well with the style of the house. Enjoy!

1. Wooden inspiration from Japan

28坪最小限の木の家, 芦田成人建築設計事務所 芦田成人建築設計事務所 Eclectic style houses
芦田成人建築設計事務所

芦田成人建築設計事務所
芦田成人建築設計事務所
芦田成人建築設計事務所

This Japanese house is a tasteful combination of dark tones with natural light-coloured wood. The parking space has been seamlessly and elegantly integrated with the main structure through the use of a wooden roof and pillars. This simple addition gives an additional touch of class to the residence.

2. Patio parking

Casa pre fabricada en bogotá 2, PREFABRICASA PREFABRICASA Modern houses
PREFABRICASA

PREFABRICASA
PREFABRICASA
PREFABRICASA

Our next house has a surrounding patio with a roof running overhead. This makes it very simple for one section of the patio to become a designated parking space.

3. Minimalist style

A, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern houses
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

The stylish, minimalist structure of this sophisticated white house extends to the simple parking area. A green lawn reaches the parking space, giving it a grassy floor that looks lovely and also adds a splash of colour.

4. Trendy touches

E2 FACADE arQing Minimalist houses
arQing

E2 FACADE

arQing
arQing
arQing

This contemporary residence is a snazzy mix of grey and white, with the stone elements of the façade giving it a rugged and stylish look. Matching this theme, the white interior of the garage, bordered by grey stone outside, reflects a chic style.

5. Modern pizzazz

M - house, zwA Architekci zwA Architekci Modern houses
zwA Architekci

zwA Architekci
zwA Architekci
zwA Architekci

What a fascinating house comprising two solid, striking blocks of colour! The white upper floor sits atop the dark garage, in a monochromatic composition that is stylish beyond compare.

6. Paved parking

シンプルモダンでスタイリッシュなエクステリア | エクステリア＆ガーデンデザイン専門店 エクステリアモミの木, エクステリアモミの木 | エクステリア＆ガーデンデザイン専門店 エクステリアモミの木 | エクステリア＆ガーデンデザイン専門店 Modern houses
エクステリアモミの木 | エクステリア＆ガーデンデザイン専門店

エクステリアモミの木 | エクステリア＆ガーデンデザイン専門店
エクステリアモミの木 | エクステリア＆ガーデンデザイン専門店
エクステリアモミの木 | エクステリア＆ガーデンデザイン専門店

A lovely way to add a dash of style to your parking space is by using paving stones of different shapes and sizes, then illuminating the area with strategically placed lights. In this picture, the paved parking space is in beautiful harmony with the stretch of gravel on one side.

7. A modern look

CASA CM_PÓVOA DE VARZIM_2015, PFS-arquitectura PFS-arquitectura Minimalist houses
PFS-arquitectura

PFS-arquitectura
PFS-arquitectura
PFS-arquitectura

This stylish modern residence is a striking blend of different textures and neutral colours. The light hue of the exposed brick wall is repeated within the parking space to one side of the house. The running strip of grey above integrates the parking area within the whole unit.

These 7 stylish ideas for constructing an in-built parking space give a lot of inspiration for the types of colours, materials and designs that can be combined for the optimum chic effect!

For more ways to make your house look its best, check out: 6 simple but stunning fence ideas for your home

Do you have a house with in-built parking?

