Beautiful blue: A welcoming kitchen in Cambridge

A little bit of sunlight can make a big difference, as is clearly proven by this wonderfully welcoming kitchen and dining area by KatieMalik Interiors, appropriately located in the beautifully historic city of Cambridge, England. With a conservatory at one side of the open-plan space and a patio with broad glass doors at the other, this interior makes the most out of the natural light available to it. The lovely brightness that floods the entire area is the perfect complement to the pale, low-key pastel blue colour scheme that has been selected for the kitchen. This interior offers a very useful lesson in making colour and light work together in harmony.