​homify 360°: a house with a split personality, Neckartal

At the back of the house, however, the dual nature of this building really becomes evident. Where the front of the house was asymmetrical, haphazard and apparently unequal, the rear of the building is the picture of fairness and balance. Its unswerving symmetry, in fact, becomes a design feature in itself, creating a sense of restrained austerity well suited to the house’s boxy look and grey and white colour scheme. Two sets of skylights, two sets of solar panels, two tall, thin windows like cartoon eyes, and two patio spaces keep things fair.

The little dividing fence between the two sections is more symbolic than anything, as it doesn’t stretch all the way around either garden. There’s a clear sense, therefore, that this building hasbeen designed to be occupied by two families who love each other’s company and spending time outside together.