homify 360°: a fantasy house in the sun

A lot of the time, when we’re looking at images of architecture and interiors created by others, we’re seeking direct inspiration for our own projects. And sometimes, we’re just after a bit of escapism: something totally fabulous that we know we’re unlikely ever to be able to replicate. Unless you live in Brazil and have unlimited funds at your disposal, the latter is likely to be the case with this stunningly luxurious villa designed by Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t well worth taking a poke around this lovely home. It’s nice to dream.