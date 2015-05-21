homify 360°: a fantasy house in the sun

A lot of the time, when we’re looking at images of architecture and interiors created by others, we’re seeking direct inspiration for our own projects. And sometimes, we’re just after a bit of escapism: something totally fabulous that we know we’re unlikely ever to be able to replicate. Unless you live in Brazil and have unlimited funds at your disposal, the latter is likely to be the case with this stunningly luxurious villa designed by Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t well worth taking a poke around this lovely home. It’s nice to dream.
The entire look of the exterior of this building immediately places it in the setting of a hot and sunny country – no house in grey London would every manage to match such obvious opulence with such laid-back appeal. The palm trees encroaching on the scene from the background just enhance that summery vibe.
A very broad external staircase is a good way of upping the glam factor of any home, as clearly demonstrated here.
The gorgeously deep blue of the sky is just another design feature here, casting beautiful reflections across the swimming pool and the windows of the house.
For the first time, this photo gives us a sense of just how incredibly striking the location of this property is. With lush green mountains providing a breathtaking backdrop, it would almost be difficult for a house placed here – however unattractive in itself – to be anything other than incredibly desirable. Of course, this particular house is so gorgeous that the view is just the icing on the cake.
There are plenty of options for lounging and enjoying the sun, the most sociable of which is this luxuriantly padded seating area built around a fireplace – perfect for tipsy evenings with guests.
Despite the textbook luxury of the outside portion of the house, the interior is far from cookie cutter. In fact it’s packed with unique charm, and filled with wonderfully interesting clutter such as the map and globe seen here.
Black walls bring a serious note to an extremely bright and playful space.
In the living and dining area, the ceiling – which visibly reveals the structure of the roof – is the star of the show.
Barrels, mounted farming implements and a rich wooden surround to the fireplace introduce rustic prettiness to this opulent setting.
There’s lots to look at on this wall jam-packed with framed pictures.
The spa looks out onto that gorgeous vista, offering the ultimate in relaxation for body and soul.