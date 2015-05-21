Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

homify 360°: a fantasy house in the sun

Homify HK Homify HK
casa CR, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Country style houses
Loading admin actions …

A lot of the time, when we’re looking at images of architecture and interiors created by others, we’re seeking direct inspiration for our own projects. And sometimes, we’re just after a bit of escapism: something totally fabulous that we know we’re unlikely ever to be able to replicate. Unless you live in Brazil and have unlimited funds at your disposal, the latter is likely to be the case with this stunningly luxurious villa designed by Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t well worth taking a poke around this lovely home. It’s nice to dream.

​Sun-soaked style

casa CR, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Country style houses
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

The entire look of the exterior of this building immediately places it in the setting of a hot and sunny country – no house in grey London would every manage to match such obvious opulence with such laid-back appeal. The palm trees encroaching on the scene from the background just enhance that summery vibe.

​Making an entrance

casa CR, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Country style houses
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

A very broad external staircase is a good way of upping the glam factor of any home, as clearly demonstrated here.

A moment of reflection

casa CR, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Country style pool
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

The gorgeously deep blue of the sky is just another design feature here, casting beautiful reflections across the swimming pool and the windows of the house.

​A killer location

casa CR, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Country style houses
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

For the first time, this photo gives us a sense of just how incredibly striking the location of this property is. With lush green mountains providing a breathtaking backdrop, it would almost be difficult for a house placed here – however unattractive in itself – to be anything other than incredibly desirable. Of course, this particular house is so gorgeous that the view is just the icing on the cake.

Room to relax

casa CR, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Country style houses
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

There are plenty of options for lounging and enjoying the sun,  the most sociable of which is this luxuriantly padded seating area built around a fireplace – perfect for tipsy evenings with guests.

​Crammed with character

casa CR, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Country style living room
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Despite the textbook luxury of the outside portion of the house, the interior is far from cookie cutter. In fact it’s packed with unique charm, and filled with wonderfully interesting clutter such as the map and globe seen here.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

A darker side

casa CR, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Country style living room
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Black walls bring a serious note to an extremely bright and playful space.

​A roof to remember

casa CR, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Country style dining room
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

In the living and dining area, the ceiling – which visibly reveals the structure of the roof – is the star of the show.

Country quirks

casa CR, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Country style living room
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Barrels, mounted farming implements and a rich wooden surround to the fireplace introduce rustic prettiness to this opulent setting.

​A gallery

casa CR, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Country style dining room
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

There’s lots to look at on this wall jam-packed with framed pictures.

​Soak up the scenery

casa CR, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Country style spa
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

The spa looks out onto that gorgeous vista, offering the ultimate in relaxation for body and soul.

homify 360°: unexpected luxury in Viersen, Germany
What do you like about this project? IS there anything you would change? Tell us your ideas here.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks