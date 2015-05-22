​A tiny urban garden, Nürnberg

Given the choice, most people would probably prefer to have as much outdoor space as possible attached to their property. But with great space comes great responsibility, and the truth is that maintaining a massive garden can take a lot of time, money and effort. Plus, if you want to live in the city – particularly in Hong Kong, where space of any kind is at a premium – you’re likely to have the choice about what size of garden you want taken right out of your hands.

However, there is hope for lovers of the outdoors with limited outdoor space in their possession. And that hope comes in the form of this stunning little garden designed by Christoph Harreiss of Gardscape. It proves beyond all doubt that even the tiniest bit of garden is packed with potential just waiting to be brought out. Let’s see how this designer managed to not only make the most out of an unpromising situation, but create something truly beautiful in the process.