Back to basics: the wooden home that powers itself

The use of olive green on the main wall really complements the wooden wardrobe and cream bed covers. This room has a natural style to go with the eco-home's natural surroundings. A punchy red accent cushion and wine-coloured bed throw help complete the dreamy and relaxed atmosphere. One can imagine opening the windows and hearing the wind blowing outside. The natural wood furnishings give extra style points, as does the sloping chair. And to round off a blissfully peaceful room, we have a wall-sized window to view the fields outside. Perfect tranquility!

Inspired by this amazing abode? For more sustainable homes, take a look at: 4 wooden prefab houses (that are eco-friendly)