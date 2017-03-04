Back to basics: the wooden home that powers itself

Today on homify, we bring you a unique rural property replete with all modern conveniences and spectacular open-plan layout. This house, a farmstead, is presented by architects ZeroEnergy Design of Boston, USA, and its simple, contemporary take on eco-living will astound and inspire in equal measure. If you're a fan of timber homes and dream of a self-sufficient existence away from the hustle and bustle of city life, prepare to fall in love…
This farmstead comes with a large plot of land, which is undoubtedly one of the main draws of country living. Being close to nature certainly removes the stress and stuffiness of 9-to-5 city living. Your body will adapt to a slower pace more in keeping with natural rhythms. We see here the use of solar panels for off-grid electricity and energy.
The entrance hallway is deliciously simple and colourful, with a touch of the English seaside about it. We love the decorative features such as the tiny red and white striped deck chair, the sunflowers and bench for shoes. The wooden ceiling really adds to the natural feel of this house, earning massive style points in the process!
What more could you ask for in your country house? There's a log burner, comfortable modern couches, reclining easy-chairs and a natural vista through large patio doors. This room has a high ceiling which gives it a wonderful sense of space. Lighting fixtures are from trapeze-like hanging bars and there's a distinctive relaxed and Scandinavian feel in the minimalist decor.
The large wooden wall beam and tile-effect ceiling really command our attention in this room. Notice the terrific amount of light flooding the space through the many windows. We love the addition of the two square box windows near the top of the wall. The designer has split the room between living and dining zones with a rather splendid charcoal dining table, which contrasts the light floor and walls to add some chic style. The rustic red rug brings character to the room, as does the an red, classical rocking chair. It's a room designed for putting your feet up, and at night one could imagine turning off the lights to enjoy the crackling sounds of logs burning and shadows dancing across the ceiling.
As with many larger kitchens, the designers have opted for a breakfast bar and open storage for ease of access. This modern concept is both social and practical, letting the family gather together in a less formal setting. It also gives the cook more counter space to work with when preparing meals. We can see this is a truly open plan property with a view into the upstairs area through the resplendent cross beams. The beautifully relaxing palette of white, cream, grey and natural wood helps to create a calm and enlightening atmosphere. Further down the hallway we can observe the master bedroom…
The use of olive green on the main wall really complements the wooden wardrobe and cream bed covers. This room has a natural style to go with the eco-home's natural surroundings. A punchy red accent cushion and wine-coloured bed throw help complete the dreamy and relaxed atmosphere. One can imagine opening the windows and hearing the wind blowing outside. The natural wood furnishings give extra style points, as does the sloping chair. And to round off a blissfully peaceful room, we have a wall-sized window to view the fields outside. Perfect tranquility!
