How do I create a dramatic and bold interior?

Our homes are personal statements about ourselves: they reflect who we are, our style, tastes, and interests. When designing an interior to suit our innate disposition and flair, we often want something a little dramatic, a bit bold, and aesthetically powerful. Balance is the key; to create a dramatic interior, often less is more. Avoid the neutral tones that are widespread in many interiors, and look for something a little more individual and well-suited to your decorative palate. Dark colours are often an easy way to create a dominant and intrepid design, and when combined with contrasting shades, can create vivid interior statements.
Today on homify we have selected six wonderful examples that perfectly embrace the meaning of dramatic and bold interior design. Check out the images below, and obtain a little courage and inspiration to undertake your interior renovation and revamp.
When we think of dramatic interiors, this is what we imagine—vivid hues applied to the walls, a fusion of traditional and contemporary accoutrements and a good helping of rich ambience and tasteful décor. This interior by Sigmar uses a brilliant blue colour scheme, a traditional oil painting, antique console table and modern deco style lamp. If you are considering a dramatic or bold interior entrance, remember to keep your ceiling a lighter hue than your walls as this will prevent the space from feeling closed-in or confined.
Creating a dramatic interior needn’t be about applying heavy layers of dark paint and bold furniture. This kitchen is vivid, lively, deep and considerate. It is also stylishly traditional, with the country aesthetic balanced wonderfully with a contemporary feeling, and a modern character. Think dark charcoal cabinetry, metallic statement lights, timber worktops and a contrasting cream and blue colour scheme.
To create drama you can easily utilise dark colours and bold shades, or conversely you can use a colourful and bright hues to emphasise a sense of theatrics and high-spiritedness. This contemporary rug is extremely well placed within a traditional sitting room. The rug takes centre stage and infuses a sense of playfulness, wile the red tulip-shaped vase coordinates effortlessly.
Lighting can make all the difference when you are creating a certain atmosphere and ambience within a domestic space. This room is an excellent example of lighting utilised to create a stunningly dramatic setting. Incorporate a dark wall shade with built in joinery for a stylishly well-designed space. Within the shelving the recessed lighting is a yellowish tone, which blends effortlessly with the warm brown of the timber veneer.
Old meets new in this stylish interior that is both dramatic and mysterious. Think contemporary or modern furniture, extremely dark wall hue, antique rugs and single statement artwork for a space that oozes a moody and intriguing air. Pick colours that work in contrast together, bold blues with bright yellows, or deep and rich tones with lighter subtle shades.
When creating a dramatic and engaging interior, the use of thoughtful and useful accoutrements can greatly benefit your space. This example is a wonderful illustration of how accessories can create a space that is dramatic, not in its colour scheme, but instead, its ambience, and character. Antique books can create a great talking point, and look fabulous in a heritage or traditional interior. In addition to this, small sculptures, statuettes, and interesting wall hangings will contribute a sense of academia and a scholarly aesthetic.