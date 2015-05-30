How do I create a dramatic and bold interior?

Our homes are personal statements about ourselves: they reflect who we are, our style, tastes, and interests. When designing an interior to suit our innate disposition and flair, we often want something a little dramatic, a bit bold, and aesthetically powerful. Balance is the key; to create a dramatic interior, often less is more. Avoid the neutral tones that are widespread in many interiors, and look for something a little more individual and well-suited to your decorative palate. Dark colours are often an easy way to create a dominant and intrepid design, and when combined with contrasting shades, can create vivid interior statements.

Today on homify we have selected six wonderful examples that perfectly embrace the meaning of dramatic and bold interior design. Check out the images below, and obtain a little courage and inspiration to undertake your interior renovation and revamp.