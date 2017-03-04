6 dreamy patio ideas you can copy for yourself

Do you use your outdoor space, or does it sit unused and unloved as it accumulates a tonne of domestic miscellany, junk and mess? Our outdoor spaces should be cherished and appreciated; welcomed as a healthy area to escape the confines of four walls, breathe a little fresh air and take in some scenery.

As well as a relaxation space, patios can be upgraded as stylish recreation places for entertaining friends, family and visitors. “But where does one start?” I hear you ask. To provide a few tips and tricks, inspiring examples and enviable options, we’ve collated 6 of our favourite outdoor patios. Go on, check them out below!