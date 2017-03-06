Your browser is out-of-date.

10 smart ideas to help you design your laundry space

press profile homify press profile homify
Casa en Cala Bassa, Ibiza, DUE Architecture & Design DUE Architecture & Design Modern houses
Designing a laundry or utility room doesn’t have to be as difficult as you think. Additionally, if you’re working with a small space, there are still plenty of options that will provide handy, accessible and usable solutions. Whether you spend a large portion of your time cleaning, washing, folding and ironing, or simply use your laundry once or twice a week, it is still important to ensure it is a workable and efficient domestic space.

Today on homify we’re going to take a look at 10 different ideas that we believe will help you to design your utility room. Aesthetically pleasing and compact, these suggestions are sure to impress. Let’s take a look…

1. Storage is essential

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
House in Belgrano

One of the things that most individuals forget when designing their laundry is the need for storage. Storage assists in creating a clutter-free aesthetic, while boosting the overall ambience and atmosphere of your space. Look at bespoke or customised options from a professional, in addition to freestanding pieces of furniture with drawers, compartments and inner organisational fixtures. 

2. Remember your sinks

Apartamento Residencial APA, Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura Modern garage/shed
You might think you don't need a sink, but you do! Remember to add sufficient basins or sinks that will act as a perfect place for hand washing, soaking or even pet bathing. 

3. Working with exposed walls

Cocina de diseño atemporal, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Eclectic style kitchen White
Walls are often left exposed in less-frequented areas of the home. In the laundry you can work with your exposed walls by retrofitting shelves, or in this case hanging rails for drying delicate items. 

4. Shelves suit a narrow space

Casa en Cala Bassa, Ibiza, DUE Architecture & Design DUE Architecture & Design Modern houses
If your laundry area is minute, minuscule or super narrow, you should consider narrow shelving that will add convenient storage, while saving your space too!

5. Hide everything away

CASA DECOR MADRID 2016, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Rustic style kitchen White
Don't want to see your laundry—why not hide it? Hiding your laundry within a cupboard is an efficient and stylish solution to those lacking space. Take some cues from this design and ensure you create an area that is perfectly sized to suit your appliance needs. 

6. The invisible ironing board

"Light, wood, simplicity", mlynchyk interiors mlynchyk interiors Minimalist dressing room
Certain laundry accessories are simply perfect for a compact space! One of our favourites is the fold down ironing board. Simply fold it up when you don't need it and make space for other domestic activities. 

7. The utility room-bathroom combo

BJN, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Rustic style bathroom
If your bathroom shares its space with a laundry you can design it in such a way that ensures each fixture works in harmony with the next. This is a great example that shows us how these two rooms can work well together, and employs custom joinery to do so. 

8. A cupboard drying rack

CASA DECOR MADRID 2016, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Rustic style kitchen White
No room for a drying rack, no worries! Add drying racks and rails to the interior cupboard space in your laundry and you will have a discreet area to keep everything in order and dry. 

9. It’s all about the organisation

Stonowane mieszkanie 45m2 w Dąbrowie Górniczej , Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz Minimalist dressing room
Organise your laundry in an efficient manner and you'll find the space is usable and practical. To do so you'll need to include plenty of good hanging spaces for clothes, and you might find setting it up as a dressing room a functionally good idea in the long run. 

10. The ultimate in comfort

homify Country style dressing room Beige
Why should you feel uncomfortable in your laundry? The fact is, we spend plenty of time washing, drying, folding and ironing, it makes sense to include plenty of luxuries within the space. If you have the room in your home, add a sofa, some lavish accessories and turn your utility room into more than a perfunctory pit stop. 

Do you have any other tips for our homify community? 

