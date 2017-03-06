10 smart ideas to help you design your laundry space

Designing a laundry or utility room doesn’t have to be as difficult as you think. Additionally, if you’re working with a small space, there are still plenty of options that will provide handy, accessible and usable solutions. Whether you spend a large portion of your time cleaning, washing, folding and ironing, or simply use your laundry once or twice a week, it is still important to ensure it is a workable and efficient domestic space.
Today on homify we’re going to take a look at 10 different ideas that we believe will help you to design your utility room. Aesthetically pleasing and compact, these suggestions are sure to impress. Let’s take a look…
One of the things that most individuals forget when designing their laundry is the need for storage. Storage assists in creating a clutter-free aesthetic, while boosting the overall ambience and atmosphere of your space. Look at bespoke or customised options from a professional, in addition to freestanding pieces of furniture with drawers, compartments and inner organisational fixtures.
You might think you don't need a sink, but you do! Remember to add sufficient basins or sinks that will act as a perfect place for hand washing, soaking or even pet bathing.
Walls are often left exposed in less-frequented areas of the home. In the laundry you can work with your exposed walls by retrofitting shelves, or in this case hanging rails for drying delicate items.
If your laundry area is minute, minuscule or super narrow, you should consider narrow shelving that will add convenient storage, while saving your space too!
Don't want to see your laundry—why not hide it? Hiding your laundry within a cupboard is an efficient and stylish solution to those lacking space. Take some cues from this design and ensure you create an area that is perfectly sized to suit your appliance needs.
Certain laundry accessories are simply perfect for a compact space! One of our favourites is the fold down ironing board. Simply fold it up when you don't need it and make space for other domestic activities.
If your bathroom shares its space with a laundry you can design it in such a way that ensures each fixture works in harmony with the next. This is a great example that shows us how these two rooms can work well together, and employs custom joinery to do so.
No room for a drying rack, no worries! Add drying racks and rails to the interior cupboard space in your laundry and you will have a discreet area to keep everything in order and dry.
Organise your laundry in an efficient manner and you'll find the space is usable and practical. To do so you'll need to include plenty of good hanging spaces for clothes, and you might find setting it up as a dressing room a functionally good idea in the long run.
Why should you feel uncomfortable in your laundry? The fact is, we spend plenty of time washing, drying, folding and ironing, it makes sense to include plenty of luxuries within the space. If you have the room in your home, add a sofa, some lavish accessories and turn your utility room into more than a perfunctory pit stop.
