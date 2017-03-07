The cute little home you can build for yourself

Are you craving a getaway or a little urban respite? If you’re longing for a city escape, we’re here today to take you inside a picture-perfect white cottage that is sure to inspire your wanderlust. Designed by a Japanese-based architect, this simple house combines European elements with traditional features, all with style and grace. Compact, clutter free and well-planned, this property offers everything one might require for a cosy trip or getaway.
Replete with timber-clad interior spaces and a studio setup, the home is definitely small, but undeniably rich in character and quaint charm. Would you like to take a gander inside? Read on below…
The exterior of this abode is traditional and quaint. Although one might see this as too simple, the beauty is actually in its uncomplicated aesthetic that wonderfully blends modern amenities with an enduring ambience and appearance.
Seriously tiny, this micro dwelling boasts a front deck and patio area, which could easily accommodate a few deck chairs to enjoy the scenic landscape beyond. A large front window is able to be opened up to allow fresh air inside, while the corner chimney suggests interior heating or a wood-burner.
Shifting our perspective we take a look at the corner of the residence. This gives us a better idea about the size of the structure, along with the spacious front balcony.
With a crisp white fascia, the rendered exterior looks wonderfully crisp, with darker window frames that ensure contrast and character. Additionally, the clad roof exudes style and sophistication, with a fresh timber underside that is light and elegant.
Moving towards the front door we get a better look at the timber eaves, and the charming white front door that contrasts wonderfully with the black frame and green patio. A single light sits above the space for the evening, creating a warm and welcoming ambience.
Inside the home we see the timber cladding, stylishly age-defiant furniture and welcoming aesthetic. The sofa bed is able to be easily pulled out for the occupants, while left in its seated position for living and lounging around.
Designers have opted for a light interior cladding to keep the atmosphere bubbly and fresh, while the window dressings are similarly sheer yet private.
As expected there is a cosy wood-burner in the corner of the room, which keeps occupants snug during the cooler winter months. Although small, this is definitely a well-planned and effective use of space!
Turning around we check out the front of the small abode, which houses a compact cooking space and bathroom. Tiny yet practical, this kitchen ticks all the boxes and ensures all individuals residing within the house have a place to prepare their food. We're also able to take a peek at the front sliding door, which can be opened up to let in fresh air, and provides access to the street side terrace.
To give you a better idea of this property's setup we've added the floor plan in this Ideabook. The floor plan shows us exactly how the house is configured, along with its tiny yet effective one-room layout.
Finally, we look at this home next to the neighbouring property. This small home is ideal for those who are looking to expand their current home, or would like a carriage house/guest space for visitors. In keeping with the surrounding vernacular, this small abode is modern, efficient and practical.
