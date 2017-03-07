The cute little home you can build for yourself

Are you craving a getaway or a little urban respite? If you’re longing for a city escape, we’re here today to take you inside a picture-perfect white cottage that is sure to inspire your wanderlust. Designed by a Japanese-based architect, this simple house combines European elements with traditional features, all with style and grace. Compact, clutter free and well-planned, this property offers everything one might require for a cosy trip or getaway.

Replete with timber-clad interior spaces and a studio setup, the home is definitely small, but undeniably rich in character and quaint charm. Would you like to take a gander inside? Read on below…