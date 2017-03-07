Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The cute little home you can build for yourself

press profile homify press profile homify
9평 게스트하우스, 보국주택 보국주택
Loading admin actions …

Are you craving a getaway or a little urban respite? If you’re longing for a city escape, we’re here today to take you inside a picture-perfect white cottage that is sure to inspire your wanderlust. Designed by a Japanese-based architect, this simple house combines European elements with traditional features, all with style and grace. Compact, clutter free and well-planned, this property offers everything one might require for a cosy trip or getaway.

Replete with timber-clad interior spaces and a studio setup, the home is definitely small, but undeniably rich in character and quaint charm. Would you like to take a gander inside? Read on below…

The traditional façade

9평 게스트하우스, 보국주택 보국주택 Modern houses Grey
보국주택

보국주택
보국주택
보국주택

The exterior of this abode is traditional and quaint. Although one might see this as too simple, the beauty is actually in its uncomplicated aesthetic that wonderfully blends modern amenities with an enduring ambience and appearance. 

Seriously tiny, this micro dwelling boasts a front deck and patio area, which could easily accommodate a few deck chairs to enjoy the scenic landscape beyond. A large front window is able to be opened up to allow fresh air inside, while the corner chimney suggests interior heating or a wood-burner. 

The side view

9평 게스트하우스, 보국주택 보국주택
보국주택

보국주택
보국주택
보국주택

Shifting our perspective we take a look at the corner of the residence. This gives us a better idea about the size of the structure, along with the spacious front balcony. 

With a crisp white fascia, the rendered exterior looks wonderfully crisp, with darker window frames that ensure contrast and character. Additionally, the clad roof exudes style and sophistication, with a fresh timber underside that is light and elegant. 

The entrance

9평 게스트하우스, 보국주택 보국주택
보국주택

보국주택
보국주택
보국주택

Moving towards the front door we get a better look at the timber eaves, and the charming white front door that contrasts wonderfully with the black frame and green patio. A single light sits above the space for the evening, creating a warm and welcoming ambience. 

The timber-clad interior

9평 게스트하우스, 보국주택 보국주택 Living roomSide tables & trays
보국주택

보국주택
보국주택
보국주택

Inside the home we see the timber cladding, stylishly age-defiant furniture and welcoming aesthetic. The sofa bed is able to be easily pulled out for the occupants, while left in its seated position for living and lounging around. 

Designers have opted for a light interior cladding to keep the atmosphere bubbly and fresh, while the window dressings are similarly sheer yet private. 

As expected there is a cosy wood-burner in the corner of the room, which keeps occupants snug during the cooler winter months. Although small, this is definitely a well-planned and effective use of space!

The kitchen

9평 게스트하우스, 보국주택 보국주택 KitchenSinks & taps
보국주택

보국주택
보국주택
보국주택

Turning around we check out the front of the small abode, which houses a compact cooking space and bathroom. Tiny yet practical, this kitchen ticks all the boxes and ensures all individuals residing within the house have a place to prepare their food. We're also able to take a peek at the front sliding door, which can be opened up to let in fresh air, and provides access to the street side terrace. 

The floor plan

9평 게스트하우스, 보국주택 보국주택
보국주택

보국주택
보국주택
보국주택

To give you a better idea of this property's setup we've added the floor plan in this Ideabook. The floor plan shows us exactly how the house is configured, along with its tiny yet effective one-room layout.  

The neighbours

9평 게스트하우스, 보국주택 보국주택
보국주택

보국주택
보국주택
보국주택

Finally, we look at this home next to the neighbouring property. This small home is ideal for those who are looking to expand their current home, or would like a carriage house/guest space for visitors. In keeping with the surrounding vernacular, this small abode is modern, efficient and practical. 

Did you enjoy touring this home? If you’d like to see another, we recommend: Modern simplicity: The ultimate one-storey home

10 dream family homes and their floor plans
Have you considered building a house for yourself or your family? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks