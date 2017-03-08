The compact modern home that's within your budget

Who says great things can’t come in small packages? Today’s feature home is compact, characterful and sure to impress. Designed by Poland-based architects Archon, this dwelling is currently in its 3D render phase, and lets us see exactly what it will look like once complete.

Boasting 176m2 of living space set over 5 rooms with a large kitchen and open plan living space, we’re sure you’ll pick up a few tips and tricks during the tour. As a modular residence, this dwelling also offers a friendly price for such a spacious and usable home. Constructed for the reasonable sum of HK$ 4,355,000 the house would definitely suit first home purchasers or those looking to upgrade their family to a larger property.

Are you ready to take a look inside? Let’s check it out…