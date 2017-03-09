12 easy-to-build garden rooms for the perfect escape

For a relaxing home you need to feel safe, secure and comfortable. However, living in Hong Kong you quickly get used to the impact of heavy rain on your ability to feel contentedly stress-free outdoors. In fact, rain is so much a part of life that most of us have our umbrellas on hand should the slightest inkling of precipitation present itself. In this fabulous city it’s an undeniable case of ‘rain jacket on, rain jacket of and rain jacket back on again’. It is for this reason that garden rooms are particularly wonderful.
Efficient and usable, these outdoor-indoor spaces allow you to entertain friends, relax or unwind while protected from inclement weather. To get you inspired we’ve got 12 of the finest. Read on below and pick your favourite today!
This dark timber room is effortlessly chic, and provides the ideal indoor space for your next garden party. Should any rain appear, you can simply open up the doors and continue the party inside!
The designers of this small garden getaway have opted for a charming and characterful design. Seamlessly incorporated into the lush garden, this is a great design for those wanting a snug or nook away from the hectic interior of their house.
If you want to go the distance with your design, why not consider something like this glass roof conservatory space. Offering the best of both worlds, this ensures you can enjoy the great outdoors, while protected from any inclement weather.
Welcoming, warm and seriously charming, this addition ticks all the boxes for those wanting an indoor-outdoor space. The perfect garden room for entertaining or relaxing, its white colour scheme retains a clean and crisp aesthetic.
Small and portable, our next design is great for individuals lacking space. Like a glass walled caravan, this would make a stylish playroom for the kids or an outdoor office for the parents.
Retro style abounds in this next design, which offers a handy workout space in the comfort of your own backyard. Slide the doors open to allow in abundant fresh air, or break a sweat comfortably away from the sun and rain.
Definitely the ultimate garden house for the entertainer in your life, this next setup is engaging, swoon-worthy and sophisticated.
Setting your garden house within nature provides a serene escape for you or family members to retreat to, offering tranquillity and solace.
This charming timber garden home offers an open deck space with a sitting area that would be great for meditating, relaxing, socialising or unwinding.
More of a garden patio than house, this open design is protected from inclement weather, while boasting a collection of sophisticated furnishings and fittings.
For a bit of outdoor fun, why not add a billiard table? Pool, snooker and cue sports are a great way to bring people together, and in this instance are paired with an outdoor kitchen, dining space and weather-proof patio.
This design leaves us lost for words! If you're looking for opulence and luxury, then this is the design for you. Large, lavish and impressive, this will leave you feeling a million dollars, and your friends in envy of your incredible abode.
So, do you feel inspired to create your own garden room? If you’d like to check out some more interior and exterior designs, we think you’ll enjoy: 10 impossibly cute garden houses you can build