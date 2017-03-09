12 easy-to-build garden rooms for the perfect escape

For a relaxing home you need to feel safe, secure and comfortable. However, living in Hong Kong you quickly get used to the impact of heavy rain on your ability to feel contentedly stress-free outdoors. In fact, rain is so much a part of life that most of us have our umbrellas on hand should the slightest inkling of precipitation present itself. In this fabulous city it’s an undeniable case of ‘rain jacket on, rain jacket of and rain jacket back on again’. It is for this reason that garden rooms are particularly wonderful.

Efficient and usable, these outdoor-indoor spaces allow you to entertain friends, relax or unwind while protected from inclement weather. To get you inspired we’ve got 12 of the finest. Read on below and pick your favourite today!