The tiny timber home you'll wish was yours

Connected to nature and embraced by the flora and fauna that inhabits the forest, this gorgeous micro home is the dream for all biophiles, nature-seekers and minimalists alike. You can't have anything because there is no where to put it! says owner and creator Vina Lustardo, although we're rather impressed with the array of storage, shelving and ingenuity that has gone into ensuring each centimetre is utilised to its fullest.

This house forces those who occupy it to say goodbye to clutter, domestic debris and unneeded accessories. Tiny and compact, the dwelling has been set up to accommodate a couple, and boasts enough room for all the essentials.

One of the most innovative micro homes we've seen here on homify, this property really looks at the environment we live in, and how to maximise your sustainability, eco-friendliness and association with the land.