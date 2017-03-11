The tiny timber home you'll wish was yours

Today’s feature home is a whimsical fairy tale-esque property that will definitely get you thinking about your next rural escape or getaway. This is a tiny home boasts ample personality, as well as never-ending cosiness. If you’ve ever considered living amongst lush flora and abundant fauna, you’re going to need to take a tour inside Vina Lustardo’s super-compact yet wonderfully characterful abode.
Modular and environmentally friendly, the property’s name is Sol Haus and it’s nestled in the valley of Ojai, California. Photographed by Chibi Moku, we’re today able to take a look inside this intriguing micro home, which offers everything one might need to live mindfully, without sacrificing quality or modern amenities.
Connected to nature and embraced by the flora and fauna that inhabits the forest, this gorgeous micro home is the dream for all biophiles, nature-seekers and minimalists alike.
You can't have anything because there is no where to put it! says owner and creator Vina Lustardo, although we're rather impressed with the array of storage, shelving and ingenuity that has gone into ensuring each centimetre is utilised to its fullest.
This house forces those who occupy it to say goodbye to clutter, domestic debris and unneeded accessories. Tiny and compact, the dwelling has been set up to accommodate a couple, and boasts enough room for all the essentials.
One of the most innovative micro homes we've seen here on homify, this property really looks at the environment we live in, and how to maximise your sustainability, eco-friendliness and association with the land.
What better entertainment is there than watching the squirrels, the birds, mountain lions and bears? Forgoing a television, Vina has ensured she is attached to the surrounding environment by incorporating plenty of outdoor living space. Truly fused and linked with the land, the property is not only sympathetic to its delicate eco-system, it's also uber-contemporary and super stylish! You don't need to be a hippy to consider a more fulfilling way of life, and this dwelling shows us how.
The outdoor rooms function as much as living spaces as the indoor areas. The deck is large and versatile, offering dining and gathering points for Vina and her friends. Nestled in the Ojai wilderness, this setting provides inspiration for the architecture of the structure, which has been constructed by locals and friends.
Large French doors open up the interior to the exterior, and ensure the home is light, bright and wonderfully fresh.
Designed to maximise every centimetre of space, the interior of this tiny house is anything by boring. Timber-clad ceilings are cosy and light, while the main living room offers an open space that is large enough for a yoga mat, while still rather compact and snug.
This vantage shows us the home workspace and indoor living space. This leads outside onto the terrace, and is a perfect for cosying up in winter or chilling out in summer.
As we mentioned each corner, nook and crevice has been employed to hold or store a domestic essential. From drawers situated in the kitchen kickboard to furniture that offers more than one purpose, everything has been considered. The designers have worked to ensure the home is functional for contemporary 21st-century living, while still austere enough to encourage minimal living and a clutter-free existence.
The sofa is more than a place to sit; it's also a storage area for linen and bedding. Lifting up the cushion reveals a huge storage space, which is practical and easy to use.
As well as practical inclusions throughout the home, the colour scheme is also important. Neutral and muted, timber tones ensure the space retains a sense of warmth and hospitality, while the wall art and accessories have been carefully curated to evoke tranquility and solace.
Although this residence is tiny, the kitchen certainly doesn't scrimp on practical necessities and amenities. Timber joinery is an inexpensive option, customised to the exacting specifications of the interior. Exposed shelving above the window ensures the area still feels open, and is wonderfully accessible during use.
We also see the wood burner that is situated in the corner of the room to heat the space during the often brisk winter months.
Accessed via the ladder the bed is located in the loft ceiling space and sits above the kitchen and bathroom. The ladder is attached to a rail, meaning it can slide to different positions, allowing an individual on either side of the bed to ascend or descend without disturbing the other.
Cosy and snug, the large windows provide idyllic views of the forest and sky, offering glimpses of bird life and the weather while sleeping serenely during the day or at night. Everything has been considered, down to the wall-mounted lamps that sit above a built-in shelf to hold books and other necessary bedroom essentials.
