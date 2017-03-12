Your browser is out-of-date.

10 tricks to bring luck and happiness to your home

Pl's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist living room MDF Blue
We all want a little luck in our lives, but how to achieve this intangible quality is something that eludes even the most articulate. Why do some people experience luck, while others appear to be beset by unfortunate occurrences? Many would say it’s the outlook you choose for your life, others might argue that it simply is just ‘luck!’ 

Here at homify HQ we’ve pondered this time and time again, and truly believe that your home is definitely the place to start. Our homes can be designed to attract luck and happiness and we’re going to show you how…

1. Ventilate your interior

Villa Amanzi, Original Vision Original Vision Modern pool Plant,Property,Furniture,Building,Green,Shade,Architecture,Water,Grass,Interior design
Original Vision

Villa Amanzi

Original Vision
Original Vision
Original Vision

Aerating your interior living spaces is a sure-fire way to create a happy home. Okay, so your dwelling might not look like the gorgeous mansion pictured, but opening a few windows regularly will definitely make all the difference!

2. Keep it clean!

Harbour Green, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Bathroom Building,Property,Fixture,Interior design,Architecture,Grey,Shade,Plumbing fixture,Bathroom,Flooring
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Harbour Green

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Cleanliness is next to godliness. Promote good energy, luck and happiness in your home by keeping all your rooms well-maintained, clean and sanitary. 

3. Get rid of your clutter

Minimalist Walnut Bedroom Sensearchitects Limited Minimalist bedroom Wood Brown Walnut,Bedroom,Minimalist,Minimalist
Sensearchitects Limited

Minimalist Walnut Bedroom

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

Clutter will produce a stressful home, and is likely to add to the overall feeling of anxiety and nervousness. Pay attention to what you keep in your house or apartment, and get rid of anything unneeded or unnecessary. 

4. Organise your home office

Hawaiian Tropic, Nicole Cromwell Interior Design Nicole Cromwell Interior Design Houses Cabinetry,Property,Furniture,Computer,Computer desk,Shelf,Drawer,Interior design,Home appliance,Shelving
Nicole Cromwell Interior Design

Hawaiian Tropic

Nicole Cromwell Interior Design
Nicole Cromwell Interior Design
Nicole Cromwell Interior Design

An organised space is one that will foster productivity, happiness and good luck. Pay attention to your home office or study area, keeping it clean, orderly and smart. 

5. Furniture arrangement

MODERN COSY FLAT- Gdańsk Łostowice, malee malee Modern kitchen
malee

malee
malee
malee

The furniture arrangement in your dwelling can have a huge impact on the feeling and vibe within the space. Chat to an interior designer for a few tips and helpful tricks that will revitalise the way you live in your abode. 

6. Indoor plants

scala in legno di moganaccio, falegnameria ziranu di balvis falegnameria ziranu di balvis Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
falegnameria ziranu di balvis

falegnameria ziranu di balvis
falegnameria ziranu di balvis
falegnameria ziranu di balvis

Indoor plants are excellent in apartments, and work well in larger houses too. They will provide a sense of connection to the natural environment and help purify your home's air too!

7. Boost natural light

[홈라떼] 화사하고 블링블링한 30평대 홈스타일링, homelatte homelatte Modern dressing room
homelatte

homelatte
homelatte
homelatte

Natural light opens up your home and invites in a more positive vibe and aura. Remember to let the light into each room of your home, avoiding eternally dark or dingy rooms. 

8. Focus on yourself

Pl's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist living room MDF Blue
arctitudesign

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

Sometimes its not about the space but how you utilise it. Try meditating and connecting with your interior. Add grounding elements such as pebbles and earthy items that will help you associate and unify your inner self with your home. Add inspirational items that you enjoy such as art magazines, candles and nice smelling accessories, while minimising technology or computer time. 

9. Take a look at your colour scheme

Дизайн и ремонт коттеджа в поселке Павлово - Домик для бабушки, Вира-АртСтрой Вира-АртСтрой Classic style conservatory
Вира-АртСтрой

Вира-АртСтрой
Вира-АртСтрой
Вира-АртСтрой

Your home's colour scheme is directly related to how you live within your dwelling. If the palette is slightly off, or not to your liking, you'll find your daily life is stressful and unfulfilled. Luckily this can be rectified rather easily by choosing a new set of colours that better reflect your personality. For a few additional tips check out: The best colour for every room of your home

10. Create a usable terrace or outdoor area

LOFT A ROMA, STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design Modern conservatory
STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design

STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design
STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design
STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design

Living within the confines of four walls has its benefits, but it also has its downfalls. To create a happy, healthy and of course lucky home, you should maximise your outdoor space. This will provide a connection with the outdoors and environment, allowing positive energy to flow into your abode. 

Do you think your environment has an effect on the luck you experience in life? For more positive decorating advice, check out: 10 feng shui tricks to bring happiness to your home

How do you introduce luck and happiness into your home? Let us know!

