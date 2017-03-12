10 tricks to bring luck and happiness to your home

We all want a little luck in our lives, but how to achieve this intangible quality is something that eludes even the most articulate. Why do some people experience luck, while others appear to be beset by unfortunate occurrences? Many would say it’s the outlook you choose for your life, others might argue that it simply is just ‘luck!’

Here at homify HQ we’ve pondered this time and time again, and truly believe that your home is definitely the place to start. Our homes can be designed to attract luck and happiness and we’re going to show you how…