14 modern kitchens you can recreate on a budget

The most commonly renovated and updated space in one’s home is the kitchen. Perhaps this is due to the fact that it is also one of the areas of higher traffic in a house or apartment, which leads to a faster deterioration of surfaces, fittings and fixtures. Whatever the reason may be, cooking space rejuvenation is a sure-fire way to breathe new life into your home, as well as increase the value of your property.

But what do you do when you’re on a tight budget? Let's face it, a full-blown kitchen refurbishment isn’t exactly economical. Luckily there are plenty of things you can do to your cooking space that won’t cost a fortune. We’re going to show you 14 modern kitchens that you can emulate and mimic without breaking the bank…