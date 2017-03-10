Your browser is out-of-date.

14 modern kitchens you can recreate on a budget

press profile homify press profile homify
Passive in Park Slope, Sarah Jefferys Design Sarah Jefferys Design Modern kitchen
The most commonly renovated and updated space in one’s home is the kitchen. Perhaps this is due to the fact that it is also one of the areas of higher traffic in a house or apartment, which leads to a faster deterioration of surfaces, fittings and fixtures. Whatever the reason may be, cooking space rejuvenation is a sure-fire way to breathe new life into your home, as well as increase the value of your property.

But what do you do when you’re on a tight budget? Let's face it, a full-blown kitchen refurbishment isn’t exactly economical. Luckily there are plenty of things you can do to your cooking space that won’t cost a fortune. We’re going to show you 14 modern kitchens that you can emulate and mimic without breaking the bank…

1. You’re certainly going to want to emulate this chic kitchen, which boasts an eat-in aesthetic with plenty of clean lines and simply elegant features!

Cooking, Drinking and Chilling Sensearchitects Limited Minimalist kitchen White Minimal,Interior Design,White,Simple,Open Plan,Kitchen,Bar,Bar
Sensearchitects Limited

2. Ideal for the small apartment or home, this fitting free, all-in-one setup ticks all the boxes

Pied-à-terre Parisien pour 3 dans un 31 m2, Studio Pan Studio Pan Modern kitchen
Studio Pan

3. Urban, chic and stylish, this timber and white kitchen is perfect for those wanting something modern yet characterful

Le charme parisien, bypierrepetit bypierrepetit Scandinavian style kitchen
bypierrepetit

If you like this kitchen design and want to create your own version, you should find an expert via the homify website. We have plenty of professionals that are waiting to assist—go on, try it today!

4. A little colour never goes astray! Modern yet traditional, this wonderful cooking space is playful and vivacious

UN INTÉRIEUR RÉINVENTÉ, UN AMOUR DE MAISON UN AMOUR DE MAISON Modern kitchen
UN AMOUR DE MAISON

5. How could you not love this kitchen? Bright, well-planned and eye-catching, we love the island on wheels that allows you to change the layout depending on your needs

Kitchen ZeroEnergy Design Modern kitchen Red
ZeroEnergy Design

6. Bright and beautiful, a vivid colour scheme works excellently with timber tones

Blue Velvet, Insides Insides Industrial style kitchen Blue
Insides

7. Forget one island, why not add two? One of our favourites, this setup is timelessly opulent

The Grange, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Classic style kitchen
Feldman Architecture

8. Evoke a sense of connection with nature by using exposed plywood cladding and plenty of weeping greenery

伍乘研造有限公司, 伍乘研造有限公司 伍乘研造有限公司 Modern kitchen
伍乘研造有限公司

9. Timber cabinets are paired with black contrasting fittings that add a sense of charisma and industrial charm to this cooking area

LOFT INDUSTRIEL, MELANIE LALLEMAND ARCHITECTURES MELANIE LALLEMAND ARCHITECTURES Industrial style kitchen
MELANIE LALLEMAND ARCHITECTURES

10. Re-think the colour of your cabinets to produce a one-of-a-kind design

Kitchen Polygon arch&des Minimalist kitchen
Polygon arch&amp;des

11. No space for more cupboards? Add open shelving, artworks and curated accessories for a welcoming, warm and individual kitchen

Korbo Bin 16 Copper Korbo KitchenStorage Copper/Bronze/Brass Green
Korbo

12. Beautifully blue, this next kitchen is modern and whimsical replete with high gloss cupboards and an uncomplicated atmosphere

Park Slope Townhouse, Sarah Jefferys Design Sarah Jefferys Design Modern kitchen
Sarah Jefferys Design

13. Rich in mood and verve, our next design is certainly an attention-grabbing feature for this home!

Passive in Park Slope, Sarah Jefferys Design Sarah Jefferys Design Modern kitchen
Sarah Jefferys Design

14. Last but not least, this simple and compact cooking area is a modular, easily installed option for those who are seeking an unpretentious, straightforward design

Show room Le Touquet Paris-Plage, étoile architecture intérieure étoile architecture intérieure Minimalist kitchen
étoile architecture intérieure

Which kitchen design is your favourite? If you’d like to check out some more cooking spaces, we think you’ll enjoy: 11 ideas you won't have thought of for your kitchen

The traditional home with a spectacular modern surprise
Which kitchen would you recreate in your home?

