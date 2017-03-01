10 dream home styles that you need to see

If you're thinking about building a new home from scratch, you might be a little overwhelmed by all the house styles to choose from. Well, we want to make the process a little easier, by showing you 10 of our all-time favourites!

Whether you're building a family, retirement or luxury dream home, we think you'll find a suitable style to be inspired by, right here, and your architect will certainly thank you for having an idea of what you want before you start a dialogue with them!

Think about how many bedrooms you need, to start with, and then consider your preferred layout, as that will definitely dictate which styles could be right for you. But as an initial jumping off point, come and take a look at these fabulous buildings and see which instantly draws you in!