10 dream home styles that you need to see

[ 行 動 木 屋 ] 伴農共老, FAMWOOD 自然紅屋 FAMWOOD 自然紅屋 Country style houses
If you're thinking about building a new home from scratch, you might be a little overwhelmed by all the house styles to choose from. Well, we want to make the process a little easier, by showing you 10 of our all-time favourites! 

Whether you're building a family, retirement or luxury dream home, we think you'll find a suitable style to be inspired by, right here, and your architect will certainly thank you for having an idea of what you want before you start a dialogue with them! 

Think about how many bedrooms you need, to start with, and then consider your preferred layout, as that will definitely dictate which styles could be right for you. But as an initial jumping off point, come and take a look at these fabulous buildings and see which instantly draws you in!

1. Villas.

Villa homes are fantastic, as they give you all the space you need, with a little twist. Ornate ironwork, clay tile roofs and pretty woodwork all feature regularly and offer easy personalisation options to make your home your own. You can go all out with the Mediterranean touches too!

2. One-storey houses.

If the idea of tackling stairs for the next few years doesn't really appeal to you, one-storey homes could be the answer to your dream home prayers! Don't think that you have to settle for an outdated bungalow though, as you can enjoy wonderfully high ceilings, all on one level.

3. Two-storey homes.

A traditional option for family homes, two-storey builds offer the opportunity to have all your private spaces up on the first floor, with communal, sociable zones on the ground floor. Perfect for homes with children, two-storey houses give everyone the space they need.

4. A family home, with a garage.

If your car is your pride and joy and you have always wanted a home that would give you an easy way to store it safely, you simply have to consider a family home with an integrated garage! As an added bonus, your car insurance will drop significantly!

5. Micro-homes!

A huge trend right now, thanks to soaring property prices and people looking for alternative ways to get on the housing ladder, micro-homes are clever, stylish and super cool, while making inhabitants embrace a little more minimalism. Mobile versions are really popular right now!

6. Flat-roof wooden builds.

Gone are the days when flat-roof homes were considered a bit outdated, as they are back with a vengeance now! Wooden structures, with flat roofs are proving exceptionally popular, as their simple construction method guarantees a faster build schedule and, reduced costs!

7. Traditional with a pitched roof.

There's nothing wrong with a good dose of tradition, if that's what you like, so a pitched-roof home could be perfect for you and your family! They also give you the opportunity to convert the roof space later, should you find yourself in need of extra bedrooms, so this is a house style that will evolve with you.

8. Modernist shapes.

We can't deny that we are loving all the bold and unusual shapes that architects are playing with right now and it's such a return to the modernist architecture style! Sloping roofs, unusual windows and striking colour schemes are all part of this fabulous trend.

9. Boxy and beautiful.

Minimalist architecture is enjoying something of a renaissance, alongside modernist design, as tit speaks of simple clean lines, unfussy designs and maximised living space. Classic box-homes are a real staple of this movement and we don't think they'll ever look dated!

10. Modern and unusual.

If you like motifs from all of these houses, you can certainly combine a few of your favourites together to create a modern and totally unique home that is standout for all the right reasons! Never forget that this is your dream home, so you can't afford to compromise!

For more fantastic architecture, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 things you didn't know about prefab homes.

Modern simplicity: The ultimate one-storey home
Which of these homes could be exactly what you're after?

