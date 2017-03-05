9 façade features to make your small home beautiful

The façade to your home is like its outer skin – an indicator for what might hide inside, and the space that unquestionably boasts the ability to make or break your home’s curb appeal. Let’s face it, we all make judgments based on our first impressions, and when it comes to your property, the façade is a crucial area you are going to want to get right.

However, it is also one of the most daunting spots to try and renovate. Most individuals don’t know where to begin, and many feel it’s a task that is simply too large to take on. We’re here to show you it’s not. We’ve gathered 9 façade features that will make your small home beautiful, all with relatively simple alterations and additions. Let’s check them out below…