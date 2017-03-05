Your browser is out-of-date.

9 façade features to make your small home beautiful

press profile homify press profile homify
Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern houses
The façade to your home is like its outer skin – an indicator for what might hide inside, and the space that unquestionably boasts the ability to make or break your home’s curb appeal. Let’s face it, we all make judgments based on our first impressions, and when it comes to your property, the façade is a crucial area you are going to want to get right.

However, it is also one of the most daunting spots to try and renovate. Most individuals don’t know where to begin, and many feel it’s a task that is simply too large to take on. We’re here to show you it’s not. We’ve gathered 9 façade features that will make your small home beautiful, all with relatively simple alterations and additions. Let’s check them out below…

1. Working with shadows

MISION DE LANDA, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Single family home
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

This first example employs an architecturally significant gate structure to enhance the overall property, while boosting the effect of light through the manipulation of shadows.

2. A fresh coat of paint

Re:Toyosaki, coil松村一輝建設計事務所 coil松村一輝建設計事務所 Eclectic style houses
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

Simple and effective, designers know a fresh coat of paint will enhance your façade and create a renewed ambience with its restored aesthetic.

3. Upper-storey cladding

​River side house / House in Horinouchi, 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier Modern houses
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

​River side house / House in Horinouchi

Cladding an upper storey of your home is less expensive that rejuvenating the entire fascia, and can create an eye-catching alteration that breathes new life into your abode.

4. Composite stone features

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern houses
Casas inHAUS

Composite stone is inexpensive and offers a rustic touch to your dwelling that can assist with its sense of connection to the landscape. This type of stone is also versatile enough to be employed in a modern sense, boosting its changeability and effectiveness.

5. Modern touches

57ALI Reforma y ampliación de casa entre medianeras al Centro de Terrassa, Vallribera Arquitectes Vallribera Arquitectes Minimalist houses
Vallribera Arquitectes

Updating an older home can be simple enough with the right finishes. Consider a fresh coat of paint in a contemporary hue, a new front door and clean, crisp surface.

6. A bright feature

Precio de las casas modulares prefabricadas, MODULAR HOME MODULAR HOME Modern houses
MODULAR HOME

Painting a bright feature is easy and will immediately add a luminous quality to your small home.

7. Interesting brickwork

Ampliación casa Fe, Vintark arquitectura Vintark arquitectura Modern houses Bricks Multicolored
Vintark arquitectura

The architects of this small home definitely know the benefit and style of attractive brickwork. Bricks can offer interesting patterns and motifs to a façade, as well as imparting timelessness and elegance.

8. Exterior garden beds

Casa Pedregal, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Minimalist houses
Región 4 Arquitectura

One of the easier solutions to a small home façade upgrade are exterior garden planters. Grow some greenery in front of your abode and you’ll create an inviting and lush atmosphere with relative simplicity.

9. A new front door

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

A new front door can do wonders for a home. Rip out your old one and add a new, stylish option that will evoke a sense of fresh, renewed living.

Do you think any of these would suit your home? Or do you need some more encouragement? If it’s the latter, we think you’ll enjoy: How to build a low-cost home in 10 easy steps

The timber home built for comfort and happiness
What other tips or tricks do you know to beautify a façade?

