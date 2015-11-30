How to separate spaces without building walls

In condensed urban living environments like Hong Kong, we're accustomed to experiencing domestic setups that opt for a more open plan floor style in order to maximise space. Open plan design can really do wonders for turning a relatively compact floor plan into something far more spacious and inviting. It's all part of the 'work with what you've got' design mentality. But even open plan style interiors demand some clear divisions of space, whether it's for functionality or aesthetic reasons. Our modern lives still demand some degree of privacy and isolation, and this can be rather tough to achieve without the luxury of being able to build walls. While we may not be able to create new rooms in our space-limited domiciles, thankfully, there are a range of design solutions out there that can be harnessed and embraced in order to achieve similar results.

Today on homify, we're taking you through some fantastic examples of modern living where the separation and isolation of domestic spaces have been achieved using means other than walls. From unique furniture placements, to sliding doors and curtains, take a look at these excellent tips on how to make the most with what you've got. Read on and be inspired!