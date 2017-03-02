6 drab family balconies utterly transformed

Balconies are a wonderful blessing, as they offer a slice of outdoor space, and even an extra room for smaller apartments. But if you are simply using yours to air your laundry (we know some of you are!), then you could be seriously missing a trick!

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that taking the time to give your balcony a little attention will be a real investment, as a beautiful outdoor space is a really covetable luxury. If, however, you can't see any potential in your balcony as it stands, let us show you some truly spectacular transformations that have left each of these homes no longer bemoaning the lack of garden and simply revelling in the gorgeousness of the balconies themselves!