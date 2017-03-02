6 drab family balconies utterly transformed

Balconies are a wonderful blessing, as they offer a slice of outdoor space, and even an extra room for smaller apartments. But if you are simply using yours to air your laundry (we know some of you are!), then you could be seriously missing a trick!
Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that taking the time to give your balcony a little attention will be a real investment, as a beautiful outdoor space is a really covetable luxury. If, however, you can't see any potential in your balcony as it stands, let us show you some truly spectacular transformations that have left each of these homes no longer bemoaning the lack of garden and simply revelling in the gorgeousness of the balconies themselves!
Unkempt walls, dire wood flooring and mismatched furniture are all leaving this balcony woefully grey and dismal, don't you think? We love the inclusion of some potted plants, but they can't save the rest of the look or make good use of the long proportions here!
WOW! A fresh coat of cream paint has perked this space up instantly, making it look revived and modern and don't even get us started on what a great choice the artificial grass is! Neat and colourful, this is the epitome of a perfect balcony garden now and all the leafy plants have finished it off beautifully! What a difference.
There is a lot going on, in terms of dark terracotta tones here, which is actually shrinking the balcony itself. While it's great that the floor tiles are so easy to clean, with outdated plastic furniture in place, this isn't exactly a relaxing outdoor spot as much as it is a bit of a dumping ground!
By hiding away a lot of the orange tones, this balcony has come into its own! A green wall installation adds some much needed greenery and the colourful seating area is a triumph for two reasons. Firstly, it looks absolutely wonderful, and secondly, it's made from old pallets, meaning that this must have been a cost-effective revamp!
You see? We KNEW people were only using their balconies to dry their washing and what a waste that is! If you remove the clutter here, you actually have a very pleasant and fresh balcony, but it's hidden under all the pushchairs and clothing right now!
Now THIS is what you want to use your balcony for! We know this was a modern and pleasing space and with some stylish dining furniture and a funky standard lamp in place, it's the perfect spot for eating all your family meals. It's gone from cluttered and wasted to a picture of Scandinavian-style chic!
We actually think that this balcony is already showing huge potential for a funky revamp, as the space is generous, there are some pretty planters in place already and the high walls add a lovely warmth that must make it feel like summer all year long out here. It just needs a little tweak.
We are really enjoying this trend of laying some faux grass as a balcony floor, as, yet again, it has made a massive difference! Bringing out the beauty of the planters, the green floor has also paved the way for some fun lighting, pretty deck chairs and some romantic gauze netting too! What a charming and fun little outdoor area now!
Well, this is a sad little balcony that you probably wouldn't want to risk using, given that there is no safety rail or wall in place! The tatty floor and total lack of home comforts here is making this one a real stretch of the imagination, but we promise that it became utterly wonderful!
We are SO glad to see a wall in place now, as that really takes some of the stress out of using this balcony, but just look at how whimsically it has been decorated! Mini-lantern fairy lights, comfortable chairs, fluffy rugs and plump cushions have made this a little secret reading nook that we are very jealous of!
If you're looking at this balcony and thinking that clearly, nothing much can be done with it as the size and style is too underwhelming, you are about to have the shock of your life. Don't get us wrong, we agree with you, as the concrete and metal railings look doesn't inspire cosy design, but just you wait…
Seriously, would you just look at this amazing balcony now? The railings have been painted and then covered with striking privacy shields, which make the height of the balcony less of a stumbling block and then with a wooden floor, small bench sear, integrated barbecue and amazing colourful accents in place, this might be the most phenomenal transformation we have ever seen! Using the railings to mount planters and the barbecue is so inspired!
